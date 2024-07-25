Art Notes August 2024

Barrio Latino Art Festival

The 13th Annual Barrio Latino Art Festival celebrates the diversity, innovation and creative achievement of latin art. All festival proceeds will fund community-based projects. Enjoy performances and entertainment including music, dancing, art, food, drinks, awards, contests, crafts and more. The Nuestra Gente Community Center, Saturday, Aug. 10, 3 pm until midnight. Booth spaces and sponsorships are available. Free to attend. Call 567-702-0040 or email [email protected]. nuestragentecommunityprojects.org

Wild About Art at the Toledo Zoo

The Toledo Zoo welcomes untamed creativity with the Wild About Art Fair. The two day event, Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, Aug. 11 from 10 am to 4 pm., showcases local and regional artists’ pieces, on display and for sale. There will also be live music, animal painting demos and more. For zoo members, the Fair opens at 9 am. Normal zoo admission rates apply, see toledozoo.org for more information.

Red Bird Art Walk

Red Bird First Fridays captures the vibrancy of Downtown Sylvania. The August monthly gathering is Aug. 2 at 5 pm through late evening. Local businesses and communities come together on the streets of Sylvania to highlight, connect and immerse the town with music, food, art and more. Free. redbirdsylvania.org