Art Notes April 2025

Michael Harding Wins Alaska Railroad’s Catch the Train Photo Contest

Congratulations to Michael Harding of Ottawa Hills for winning the Catch the Train photo contest sponsored by the Alaska Railroad! Harding captured an incredible shot of an Alaska Railroad freight train winding along Turnagain Arm on its way to Anchorage. As the winner, selected from entries from across the country, Michael will receive $1,500, Alaska Railroad tickets, and his photo will be featured on the cover of the 2026 Alaska Railroad calendar.

TWAL Spring Show – Members Only

The Toledo Women’s Art League (TWAL) presents the TWAL Spring Show through May 28, at the Toledo Artists’ Club. Open exclusively to TWAL members, the exhibit is sponsored by the Toledo Women’s Art League. Don’t miss this chance to see this showcased local talent. toledoartistclub.com/upcoming-exhibitions