Friday, April 18, 2025
Home Arts & Culture Art Notes April 2025

Art Notes April 2025

By TCP Staff

Michael Harding Wins Alaska Railroad’s Catch the Train Photo Contest

Congratulations to Michael Harding of Ottawa Hills for winning the Catch the Train photo contest sponsored by the Alaska Railroad! Harding captured an incredible shot of an Alaska Railroad freight train winding along Turnagain Arm on its way to Anchorage. As the winner, selected from entries from across the country, Michael will receive $1,500, Alaska Railroad tickets, and his photo will be featured on the cover of the 2026 Alaska Railroad calendar.
facebook.com/AlaskaRailroad

TWAL Spring Show – Members Only

The Toledo Women’s Art League (TWAL) presents the TWAL Spring Show through May 28, at the Toledo Artists’ Club. Open exclusively to TWAL members, the exhibit is sponsored by the Toledo Women’s Art League. Don’t miss this chance to see this showcased local talent. toledoartistclub.com/upcoming-exhibitions

Michael Harding Wins Alaska Railroad’s Catch the Train Photo Contest

Congratulations to Michael Harding of Ottawa Hills for winning the Catch the Train photo contest sponsored by the Alaska Railroad! Harding captured an incredible shot of an Alaska Railroad freight train winding along Turnagain Arm on its way to Anchorage. As the winner, selected from entries from across the country, Michael will receive $1,500, Alaska Railroad tickets, and his photo will be featured on the cover of the 2026 Alaska Railroad calendar.
facebook.com/AlaskaRailroad

TWAL Spring Show – Members Only

The Toledo Women’s Art League (TWAL) presents the TWAL Spring Show through May 28, at the Toledo Artists’ Club. Open exclusively to TWAL members, the exhibit is sponsored by the Toledo Women’s Art League. Don’t miss this chance to see this showcased local talent. toledoartistclub.com/upcoming-exhibitions

Previous article
Film Notes April 2025
Next article
Women Speak: A Celebration of Appalachian Women’s Voices
TCP Staff
TCP Staff

Recent Articles

Explore

Magazines

Digital Edition Archive

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO

Toledo City Paper
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.