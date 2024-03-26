Art Notes April 2024

“Marisol: A Retrospective” at TMA

The Toledo Museum of Art explores the life’s work of artist Marisol, who helped define the 1960s with “Marisol: A Retrospective,” on exhibit through June 2. The exhibition, organized by Buffalo AKG Art Museum, chronicles Marisol’s full arc with 244 works that address several themes, including politics, gender norms and ecological and societal concerns. Her recognizable sculptures and self-portraits appear alongside lesser-known works, source materials, sketches, studies and personal photographs. 2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000. toledomuseum.org.

Monday Morning Painters with Toledo Artists’ Club

Artists are invited to join the Monday Morning Painters at the Toledo Artists’ Club. Each artist should bring supplies and ideas to the morning session, to focus on their own project, with no instruction during the session. However, artists will critique or answer any questions. In good weather, the group will paint outside. 5403 Elmer Drive, Monday, April 15 at 9:30 am. No reservation required, call 419-531-4079 or email info@toledoartists.club.com and visit https://www.toledoartistclub.com/monday-morning-painters.

DIY After Dark with Handmade Toledo

Join Handmade Toledo for a monthly night of DIY AFTER DARK, where you can bring your own craft, project, style and friends! The event space is open for adults, 18 years and over. Participants are encouraged to bring drinks and snacks, meet other local makers, make new friends and create new art. Pre-registered guests will also receive 20% off any DIY kit in Handmade Toledo’s shop. 1717 Adams St., Thursday, April 11 from 6 pm to 9 pm. shophandmadetoledo.com.