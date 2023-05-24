Art in June: Jacob Lawrence show opens at TMA, and more

Stoop-sitting in Nigeria with the Mbari Club

Black Orpheus: Jacob Lawrence and the Mbari Club opens in the Levis Gallery at Toledo Museum of Art on June 3. The show documents Lawrence’s travels to Nigeria in the early 1960s and the impact on him of the exposure to and influence of the young Nigerian artists community that he engaged with during his visits. The Mbari Artists and Writers Club is the name of the arts club that hosted him and acted as a hub for activities in the arts and culture of the time. This exhibition also showcases archives of Black Orpheus, the periodical documenting arts and activities of the Nigerian creative community and members of the African diaspora at the time. The exhibition features a replica of the front porch of the Mbari Club. Admission is free for members and $10 for non-members. Tickets are available online. 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. 419-255-8000. toledomuseum.org

Swoop into summer with a June Art Loop

The Warehouse District comes alive on Thursday, June 15 from 5-8pm, as the Arts Commission presents “Art Loop Street Faire.” Huron Street between Monroe and Lafayette will be abuzz with live music, numerous artists, interactive artwork, glassblowing demonstrations at Gathered Glassblowing Studio (23 N. Huron St.), and plenty to do, see, and taste within the businesses on the street. Afterward, check out the Art Loop After Dark after party at Graphite Design + Build (15 N. Huron St.) from 8-10pm. Find more details at the Arts Commission’s website and social media accounts. 419-254-2787. facebook.com/ArtLoopToledo

Art by the square foot at Toledo School for the Arts

Toledo School for the Arts’ annual fundraiser UNDISCLOSED, sponsored by the Art Supply Depo, features one of the most creative concepts around. Each year, more than 100 artists, TSA students, staff, and local celebrities create original pieces of art measuring 12”x12”. Guests select the work of their choice when their raffle ticket is drawn. Only after their choice is made is the artist’s name disclosed. This year’s event has special resonance because it will be held in the new Porter Gallery and Community Portal at TSA, which faces Adams Street. The space has been in the works as part of the school’s expansion, The Next Big Thing, which broke ground in 2022. Thursday, June 22 at 7pm. Tickets are $100 and admit two people to the event. 333 14th St., Toledo. 419-246-8732. ts4arts.org