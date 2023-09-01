Art Calendar Sept. 2023

DAILY
Toledo Museum of Art
Current exhibits at Toledo Museum of Art include Expanding Horizons: The Evolving Character of a Nation and Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg – Machine Auguries: Toledo, Our Belonging See the Toledo Museum of Art website for details on each exhibit. The Momentum | Intersection Exhibition will be at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, 2023. A public reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 15. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., 419-255-8000. Toledomuseum.org
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
Exploring the Western Wild: Jan Bell and Jane Williams
Photographs and paintings of the North American West that capture its natural beauty. Through Sept. 23. Noon-4pm. 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair St. 20northgallery.com
FRIDAY, Sept. 8
Art Loop: Dancin’ in the Streets
Toledo’s dance community gathers in the streets for this popular Art Loop event! In Hensville, you’ll be able to enjoy a plethora of contemporary, ethnic, traditional and interactive dance performances, and you’ll also be able to experience other interactive art experiences. 5pm-8:30pm. Downtown Toledo, Hensville, N. Superior St. theartscommission.org
Black Swamp Arts Festival
The Black Swamp Arts Festival is an award-winning art festival and the largest free live music festival in Ohio. 5pm. Also on Saturday, Sept. 9, 11am and Sunday, Sept. 10, 11am. Downtown Bowling Green, Wooster & Main, Bowling Green. blackswampfest.org
FRIDAY, Sept. 15 and SATURDAY, Sept. 16
Momentum
Momentum is an annual festival celebrating Toledo’s vibrant creative community through art and culture. The festival kicks off on Friday, Sept. 8 with Art Loop: Dancin’ in the Streets, and continues on the 15th and 16th.The Momentum | Intersection Exhibition will be at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, 2023. Through the generosity of local businesses and individuals, this festival celebrates Toledo’s talented visual, performing and literary artists. Whatever you choose to do, there is something that will spark a little creativity in you! See website for schedules of performances and events. theartscommission.org
SATURDAY, Sept. 16 & SUNDAY, Sept. 17
Artalicious Fine Arts Fair
The Artalicious Fine Arts Fair returns to Downtown Adrian. Featuring more than 60 talented local and regional artists, you are sure to find something that speaks to you. Many artists provide demonstrations of their craft. 11am-7pm. Also on Sunday, Sept. 17, 11am-5pm. Downtown Adrian, Maumee St., Adrian, MI. artalicious.org
FRIDAY, Sept. 22 through SUNDAY, Sept. 24
Funky Ferndale Art Fair
Take a small road trip north to Ferndale to visit the Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Featuring over 100 juried artists and 30 authors, as well as the vibrant restaurants, bars and shopping Ferndale offers. The DIY Street Fair is also running on the opposite side of Woodward. Friday, Sept. 22, 3pm-7:30pm. Saturday, Sept. 23, 10am-7:30pm. Sunday, Sept. 24, 11am-6pm. Downtown Ferndale, 9 Mile at Woodward, Ferndale, MI. funkyferndaleartfair.com and ferndalediy.com