Art Calendar May 2024

Facets: A Group Exhibition

Facets, a mixed-media exhibition created by Jim Foos and curated by Steven J. Athanas, is proudly presented by Flatlanders Art Galleries. Runs through June 21. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday at 10am. Flatlanders Art Galleries, 11993 East US 223, Blissfield, MI. flatlandersculpture.com

Toledo Women’s Art League Show

Works from the Women’s Art League will be on exhibit at the Toledo Artist’s Club at the Toledo Botanical Garden. The exhibit runs through May 31. Toledo Artists’ Club Gallery, 5403 Elmer Dr. toledoartistclub.com

ARToledo Emerging Artist Exhibition

ARToledo is a small-group exhibition of 3-5 artists that provides the opportunity to nurture and retain Toledo’s rising artistic talent, giving new artists a chance to enter the commercial art market in their home community. Runs through Saturday, June 22. 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair St.

In Order to Live

This unique and intimate portrayal of life in Toledo beckons viewers to take a closer look at people’s lives through spontaneous encounters and film photography. Exhibition opens Wednesday, May 1 and runs through July 14. An opening reception will be held on Friday, May 3 at 5pm. Toledo Museum of Art, The Robert C. & Susan Savage Community Gallery, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

Marisol: A Retrospective

Marisol: A Retrospective will be on display at the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) through June 2. In the exhibition, organized by Buffalo AKG Art Museum, 244 works address several themes, including politics, gender norms and ecological and societal concerns. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

Classes and Lectures

FRIDAY, May 3

A Lecture with Annabelle Ténèze, Director of the Louvre-Lens

Marisol, Niki de Saint Phalle, Jacqueline de Jong and Carolee Schneemann. These four women artists played a key role in the art scene of the 1960s. This lecture will explore the relationship between these four women’s lives and careers. Annabelle Ténèze has been the director of the Louvre-Lens since September 2023. Register online. 7-8pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

FRIDAY, May 10

Two Day Workshop | The Basics of Plein Air Painting

This 2-day workshop will cover the basics of Plein Air painting. Join Mary Hertler Tallman, GLPS, PSA to broaden your art skills with 10 steps for successful landscapes. Register online. $225. 7:30am-3:30pm. Also on Saturday, May 11. Fuller Art House, 5679 Main St., Sylvania. fullerarthouse.com

SATURDAY, May 11

Bowling Green Art Walk

An art show in which businesses throughout historic downtown Bowling Green will host artists’ displays and performances. 10am. Downtown Bowling Green, Main St., Bowling Green. bgartscouncil.com/artwalk