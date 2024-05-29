Art Calendar June 2024

Exhibits
Facets: A Group Exhibition
Facets, a mixed-media exhibition created by Jim Foos and curated by Steven J. Athanas, is proudly presented by Flatlanders Art Galleries. Runs through June 21. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday at 10am. Flatlanders Art Galleries, 11993 East US 223, Blissfield, MI. flatlandersculpture.com
ARToledo Emerging Artist Exhibition
ARToledo is a small-group exhibition of 3-5 artists that provides the opportunity to nurture and retain Toledo’s rising artistic talent, giving new artists a chance to enter the commercial art market in their home community. Runs through Saturday, June 22. 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair St.
In Order to Live
This unique and intimate portrayal of life in Toledo beckons viewers to take a closer look at people’s lives through spontaneous encounters and film photography. Exhibition runs through July 14. Toledo Museum of Art, The Robert C. & Susan Savage Community Gallery, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org
New Members Only Invitational Show
Artist Choice selections will be on view through Saturday, July 27. Toledo Artists’ Club Gallery
5403 Elmer Dr. toledoartistclub.com
AW Inspiration Art Exhibit
The exhibit will be a collection of local artwork inspired by the Anthony Wayne area. Runs through Wednesday, July 24. Waterville Branch Library, 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville. awaac.org
Summer Color
Various artists explore the colors of summer. Exhibit opens on Friday, June 7. Runs through Saturday, July 27. Hudson Gallery, 5645 North Main St., Sylvania. hudsongallery.net
Classes and other events
SATURDAY, June 1
5-Step Approach to Plein Air Painting at Wildwood Metropark
In this workshop beginning and intermediate students will explore an easy 5-step process that leads to successful plein air paintings. Specifically tailored for oil and acrylic painters, but pastelists are also welcome. Register online. $110. 9am-4pm. Wildwood Metropark, 5100 W. Central Ave. fullerarthouse.com
Art & About: Jim White Memorial Paint Out
Artists choose their own locations to paint en plein air (outdoors) and the public is invited to watch the artists in action. Runs through Tuesday, June 4. Waterville. awaac.org
SATURDAY 8
From Asia to the World: Ancient to Contemporary Art
Explore the newly refreshed Gallery 35 exhibit “From Asia to the World: Ancient to Contemporary Art” with TMA Curator of Asian Art, Christine Starkman. Register online. 1pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org
WEDNESDAY 12
In Conversation with Jess Castellote
Dr. Jess Castellote, Director of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art in conversation with Dr. Adam Levine, Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey Director discussing the state of the art museum field. 6-7pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org
SATURDAY 15
Art Loop in the Park
The Arts Commission partners with Metroparks Toledo for a first-ever Art Loop in the Park! This free community event celebrates art, natural spaces and the Glass City. Noon-4pm. Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St. theartscommission.org
Disabled Women Make History (And Art)
For the third year in a row, Toledo Museum of Art is partnering with Disability EmpowHer Network on this event which celebrates Disabled Women Artists. 6-8pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org
THURSDAY 20
UNDISCLOSED 2024
Over 100 national and local artists will each create a 12″x12″ original piece of artwork. Guests will select the work of their choice when their raffle ticket is drawn. The name of the artist is known only after the work is chosen – hence UNDISCLOSED. $100. 7pm. The Portal at Toledo School for the Arts, 1315 Adams St. ts4arts.org
FRIDAY 21
Juneteenth Celebration
Join TMA for their Juneteenth Celebration. Docent led tours, mingle with Community Gallery Artist James “dirtykics” Dickerson, enjoy a featured performance by the Urban Art Orchestra and more. 11am-6pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org
FRIDAY 28
Crosby Festival of the Arts
Celebrating its 58th year, this festival, held at the Toledo Botanical Garden, is heralded as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival. $12-$15. 6-9pm. Also on Saturday, June 29, 10am-5pm and Sunday, June 30, 10am-4pm. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. crosbyfest.com