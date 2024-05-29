Art Calendar June 2024

Exhibits

Facets: A Group Exhibition

Facets, a mixed-media exhibition created by Jim Foos and curated by Steven J. Athanas, is proudly presented by Flatlanders Art Galleries. Runs through June 21. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday at 10am. Flatlanders Art Galleries, 11993 East US 223, Blissfield, MI. flatlandersculpture.com

ARToledo Emerging Artist Exhibition

ARToledo is a small-group exhibition of 3-5 artists that provides the opportunity to nurture and retain Toledo’s rising artistic talent, giving new artists a chance to enter the commercial art market in their home community. Runs through Saturday, June 22. 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair St.

In Order to Live

This unique and intimate portrayal of life in Toledo beckons viewers to take a closer look at people’s lives through spontaneous encounters and film photography. Exhibition runs through July 14. Toledo Museum of Art, The Robert C. & Susan Savage Community Gallery, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

New Members Only Invitational Show

Artist Choice selections will be on view through Saturday, July 27. Toledo Artists’ Club Gallery

5403 Elmer Dr. toledoartistclub.com

AW Inspiration Art Exhibit

The exhibit will be a collection of local artwork inspired by the Anthony Wayne area. Runs through Wednesday, July 24. Waterville Branch Library, 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville. awaac.org

Summer Color

Various artists explore the colors of summer. Exhibit opens on Friday, June 7. Runs through Saturday, July 27. Hudson Gallery, 5645 North Main St., Sylvania. hudsongallery.net

Classes and other events

SATURDAY, June 1

5-Step Approach to Plein Air Painting at Wildwood Metropark

In this workshop beginning and intermediate students will explore an easy 5-step process that leads to successful plein air paintings. Specifically tailored for oil and acrylic painters, but pastelists are also welcome. Register online. $110. 9am-4pm. Wildwood Metropark, 5100 W. Central Ave. fullerarthouse.com

Art & About: Jim White Memorial Paint Out

Artists choose their own locations to paint en plein air (outdoors) and the public is invited to watch the artists in action. Runs through Tuesday, June 4. Waterville. awaac.org

SATURDAY 8

From Asia to the World: Ancient to Contemporary Art

Explore the newly refreshed Gallery 35 exhibit “From Asia to the World: Ancient to Contemporary Art” with TMA Curator of Asian Art, Christine Starkman. Register online. 1pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

WEDNESDAY 12

In Conversation with Jess Castellote

Dr. Jess Castellote, Director of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art in conversation with Dr. Adam Levine, Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey Director discussing the state of the art museum field. 6-7pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

SATURDAY 15

Art Loop in the Park

The Arts Commission partners with Metroparks Toledo for a first-ever Art Loop in the Park! This free community event celebrates art, natural spaces and the Glass City. Noon-4pm. Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St. theartscommission.org

Disabled Women Make History (And Art)

For the third year in a row, Toledo Museum of Art is partnering with Disability EmpowHer Network on this event which celebrates Disabled Women Artists. 6-8pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

THURSDAY 20

UNDISCLOSED 2024

Over 100 national and local artists will each create a 12″x12″ original piece of artwork. Guests will select the work of their choice when their raffle ticket is drawn. The name of the artist is known only after the work is chosen – hence UNDISCLOSED. $100. 7pm. The Portal at Toledo School for the Arts, 1315 Adams St. ts4arts.org

FRIDAY 21

Juneteenth Celebration

Join TMA for their Juneteenth Celebration. Docent led tours, mingle with Community Gallery Artist James “dirtykics” Dickerson, enjoy a featured performance by the Urban Art Orchestra and more. 11am-6pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

FRIDAY 28

Crosby Festival of the Arts

Celebrating its 58th year, this festival, held at the Toledo Botanical Garden, is heralded as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival. $12-$15. 6-9pm. Also on Saturday, June 29, 10am-5pm and Sunday, June 30, 10am-4pm. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. crosbyfest.com