Art Calendar July 2024

ONGOING

New Members Only Invitational Show

Artist Choice selections will be on view through Saturday, July 27. Toledo Artists’ Club Gallery

5403 Elmer Dr. toledoartistclub.com

AW Inspiration Art Exhibit

The exhibit will be a collection of local artwork inspired by the Anthony Wayne area. Runs through Wednesday, July 24. Waterville Branch Library, 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville. awaac.org

Summer Color

Various artists explore the colors of summer. Exhibit opens on Friday, June 7. Runs through Saturday, July 27. Hudson Gallery, 5645 North Main St., Sylvania. hudsongallery.net

FRIDAY, July 12 – SUNDAY, July 14

Art in the Park

Over 400 artists from 30 states will line the streets of Downtown Plymouth showcasing their fine arts. 10am. Downtown Plymouth, Main St., Plymouth, MI. artinthepark.com

SATURDAY, July 13

Packer Creek Pottery Studio Tours

From a block of clay to the final stages of hand painting and kiln firing, see how your favorite Packer Creek Pottery pieces are made. Also on Wednesday, July 24. 11am. Packer Creek Pottery, 103 E 8th St., Genoa. @packercreekpottery

THURSDAY, July 18 – SUNDAY, July 20

Ann Arbor Art Fair

Renowned as the largest juried art fair nationwide, it showcases the talents of nearly 1,000 artists, spanning an impressive 30-city-block footprint throughout downtown Ann Arbor.

SUNDAY, July 21

Africa Unmasked

Africa Unmasked commemorates sixty-five years of African art collecting and exhibiting at the Toledo Museum of Art. Opens on Sunday, July 21 and runs through Aug. 30, 2025. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., toledomuseum.org

SATURDAY, July 27

Art Loop: Young Artists

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Young Artists at Work (YAAW) program, The Arts Commission is partnering with Toledo School for the Arts for a young and arty summer party featuring the annual YAAW art exhibition and student art sale, music and dance, art demos and more. Noon-4pm. Adams Street between 14th & 18th Streets. theartscommission.org