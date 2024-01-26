Art Calendar February 2024

ONGOING

Sankofa Carnival

Art, technology and cultural heritage are fused together at the Toledo Museum of Art. In this event, Osinachi and Yusuf Lateef demonstrate their innovative use of digital technology with traditional African cultural elements. Runs through March 17. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

The Brilliance of Caravaggio: Four Paintings in Focus

Four important paintings by Caravaggio will be exhibited alongside works from the Toledo Museum of Art’s permanent collection. It is the first time four works of this renowned Italian artist have been displayed together in the United States for over a decade, and it is the second time Caravaggio’s work has been exhibited at Toledo. Runs through April 14. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

Adam Grant Centennial

In Adam Grant Centennial, 20 North Gallery celebrates the artistic legacy of late Toledo artist, Adam Grant. A private collection of this world-class artist’s work will be on display to commemorate the 100th anniversary of this artist’s work. Runs through March 23. 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair St. 20northgallery.com

2D or Not 2D: The Flat Work of Steven J. Athanas

Steven J. Athanas has been making art professionally for over twenty years. Aside from self-publishing several books of his drawings and “pomes” (his term), he has also released multiple recordings of his original songs. He received his BA in Art Education at the University of Toledo, and has taught in Toledo, Baltimore and West Palm Beach. Athanas works in both 2D and 3D. His sculptural work utilizes refurbished and found items. Runs through March 2. Flatlanders Art Galleries, 11993 E US 223, Blissfield, MI. flatlandersculpture.com

Athena Art Society Spring Exhibition

The Athena Art Society is an invitational women’s art organization that is 120 years old and has been instrumental in supporting women creatives since its inception. The Canticle Center Gallery at Lourdes University will host their annual Spring Exhibition beginning Monday, Feb. 5. A closing reception, open to the public, will be held Sunday, March 3 from 1-3pm. Canticle Center Gallery, 5335 Silica Dr., Sylvania. lourdes.edu

SATURDAY, Feb. 3

Meet the Artist

Get to know the featured artist at the Maumee Branch in an informal open house style reception. 2-3pm. Maumee Branch Library, 501 River Rd., Maumee. toledolibrary.org

SUNDAY, Feb. 11

Stained Glass Art

Create your own glass artwork with beginner friendly instructions and guidance from Metroparks and Toledo Stained Glass Guild. $78. 1-4pm. Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St. metroparkstoledo.com

MONDAY, Feb. 12

Acrylic Painting: Winter Reflections

All supplies are included for you to create your own work of art on an 11” x 14” canvas in a fun and relaxing atmosphere. $32. 10am-12:30pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St. 577foundation.org

TUESDAY, Feb. 13

Acrylic Painting: Abstracts for Couples & Pairs

Enjoy a unique painting class with your significant other, partner, friend or “galentine.” Each pair will have fun working together to create a set of personalized abstract pieces of art by sustainably using donated paints and exploring non-traditional painting tools. $65. 6-8pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St. 577foundation.org

TUESDAY, Feb. 20

Paint Your Best Friend

Follow along with step-by-step instruction to complete a vibrant masterpiece capturing the likeness of your furry friend on a 8×8 wood panel. $125. 6-8pm. Fuller Art House, 5679 Main St., Sylvania. fullerarthouse.com

TUESDAY, Feb. 27

Drawing is for Everyone!

Students will explore the possibilities of drawing through fun and simple exercises while also trying out a variety of drawing materials such as colored pencils, pastels, graphite and charcoal. $38. 2-5pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St. 577foundation.org