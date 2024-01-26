Art Calendar February 2024

ONGOING
Sankofa Carnival
Art, technology and cultural heritage are fused together at the Toledo Museum of Art. In this event, Osinachi and Yusuf Lateef demonstrate their innovative use of digital technology with traditional African cultural elements. Runs through March 17. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org
The Brilliance of Caravaggio: Four Paintings in Focus
Four important paintings by Caravaggio will be exhibited alongside works from the Toledo Museum of Art’s permanent collection. It is the first time four works of this renowned Italian artist have been displayed together in the United States for over a decade, and it is the second time Caravaggio’s work has been exhibited at Toledo. Runs through April 14. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org
Adam Grant Centennial
In Adam Grant Centennial, 20 North Gallery celebrates the artistic legacy of late Toledo artist, Adam Grant. A private collection of this world-class artist’s work will be on display to commemorate the 100th anniversary of this artist’s work. Runs through March 23. 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair St. 20northgallery.com
2D or Not 2D: The Flat Work of Steven J. Athanas
Steven J. Athanas has been making art professionally for over twenty years. Aside from self-publishing several books of his drawings and “pomes” (his term), he has also released multiple recordings of his original songs. He received his BA in Art Education at the University of Toledo, and has taught in Toledo, Baltimore and West Palm Beach. Athanas works in both 2D and 3D. His sculptural work utilizes refurbished and found items. Runs through March 2. Flatlanders Art Galleries, 11993 E US 223, Blissfield, MI. flatlandersculpture.com
Athena Art Society Spring Exhibition
The Athena Art Society is an invitational women’s art organization that is 120 years old and has been instrumental in supporting women creatives since its inception. The Canticle Center Gallery at Lourdes University will host their annual Spring Exhibition beginning Monday, Feb. 5. A closing reception, open to the public, will be held Sunday, March 3 from 1-3pm. Canticle Center Gallery, 5335 Silica Dr., Sylvania. lourdes.edu
SATURDAY, Feb. 3
Meet the Artist
Get to know the featured artist at the Maumee Branch in an informal open house style reception. 2-3pm. Maumee Branch Library, 501 River Rd., Maumee. toledolibrary.org
SUNDAY, Feb. 11
Stained Glass Art
Create your own glass artwork with beginner friendly instructions and guidance from Metroparks and Toledo Stained Glass Guild. $78. 1-4pm. Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St. metroparkstoledo.com
MONDAY, Feb. 12
Acrylic Painting: Winter Reflections
All supplies are included for you to create your own work of art on an 11” x 14” canvas in a fun and relaxing atmosphere. $32. 10am-12:30pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St. 577foundation.org
TUESDAY, Feb. 13
Acrylic Painting: Abstracts for Couples & Pairs
Enjoy a unique painting class with your significant other, partner, friend or “galentine.” Each pair will have fun working together to create a set of personalized abstract pieces of art by sustainably using donated paints and exploring non-traditional painting tools. $65. 6-8pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St. 577foundation.org
TUESDAY, Feb. 20
Paint Your Best Friend
Follow along with step-by-step instruction to complete a vibrant masterpiece capturing the likeness of your furry friend on a 8×8 wood panel. $125. 6-8pm. Fuller Art House, 5679 Main St., Sylvania. fullerarthouse.com
TUESDAY, Feb. 27
Drawing is for Everyone!
Students will explore the possibilities of drawing through fun and simple exercises while also trying out a variety of drawing materials such as colored pencils, pastels, graphite and charcoal. $38. 2-5pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St. 577foundation.org