Art Calendar December 2023

Skilled Labor: Black Realism in Detroit

Skilled Labor: Black Realism in Detroit focuses on a local community of artists who explore the representation of the Black body in both personal and cultural contexts. Skilled Labor illustrates the range, depth, nuance and variety of Black life through each artist’s unique approach to figuration. Through March 3, 2024. Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward Ave, Bloomfield Hills, MI. cranbrookartmuseum.org

Jordy R. Poma: Las Curiosas

The Las Curiosas sculpture series is inspired by the women of Mishquiyacu, Peru. Curanderas or curiousas are healers and midwives who provide alternative medicine in small communities without access to hospitals or doctors. The exhibit invites you to connect with Mother Nature and respect Indigenous cultures. Runs through January 28. Robert C. & Susan Savage Community Gallery at the Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

Small Wonders Show

The Toledo Artists’ Club presents a community exhibit with the theme Small Wonders. Runs through January 24. The Artists’ Club at the Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. toledoartistclub.com

FRIDAY, Dec. 1

Heralding the Holidays

The yearly open house at the Artisan Village will offer original artwork, crafts and activities including a family photo-op Friday evening with Photo Arts Club and glass blowing with the Toledo Glass Guild. 4-8pm. Also on Saturday, Dec. 2, 10am-5pm and Sunday, Dec. 3, 11am-4pm. Artisan Village at Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. toledoartistclub.com

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

2023 Art Auction To Benefit the 28th Annual Exhibition of Artists in Michigan Prisons

This fundraiser provides financial support at a critical time in the Prison Creative Arts Project’s growth, enabling them to bring the artwork of artists into the public realm in order to humanize people in prison, break stereotypes and create dialogue about mass incarceration. Ticketed. $0-$80. 6:30pm. Michigan Union Courtyard, 530 S. State St., Ann Arbor, MI. events.umich.edu

SATURDAY, Dec. 9

Grounds for Thought Holiday Boutique

Shop handcrafted gifts by your favorite local artists and contemporary crafters. 10am-4pm. Grounds for Thought, 174 S. Main St., Bowling Green.

SATURDAY, Dec. 16

Painting a Winter Wonderland

Explore the enchanting world of art and create your very own winter masterpiece. Join nationally recognized artist and teacher, Anne Kindl, BFA, PSA, IAPS/MC, and indulge in a leisurely afternoon at an art gallery accompanied by wine and snacks, singer Ella Cole, and holiday joy. All supplies are included. $85. 4-6pm. Fuller Art House, 5679 Main St., Sylvania. fullerarthouse.com