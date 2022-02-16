Applications now accepted for TFAS art show

The Toledo Federation of Art Societies (TFAS) is now accepting applications for its juried exhibition of artists in the Toledo area. “TFAS100+5” is an annual all-media exhibit, open to artists 18 and older in the northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan area.

The exhibit will be hosted by the University of Toledo’s Department of Art at the Center for the Visual Arts from June 17 through August 6 this year. More than $4,000 in awards will be presented to displayed artists, including the Kingston Healthcare Purchase Award, where one piece will be acquired and added to TFAS’s permanent collection.

Independent membership in TFAS and an artist directory listing on the organization’s TFAS100.org website is included in the entry fee for all artists. Artwork to be displayed and the honors will be selected by guest judge Charles A. Shepard III, the president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art in Indiana.

Applications for entry to the exhibit may be submitted at tfas100.org/tfas100_plus_5_call_for_entries. A $40 application fee is required, and all applications must be received by 11:59pm on March 25.

For more information on “TFAS100+5” or the exhibit prospectus, visit tfas100.org.