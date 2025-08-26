Alice Grace – A Life in Color

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Alice Grace, an 84-year-old multidisciplinary artist, is celebrating a lifetime of creative

legacy, August 5 – 30, at The Portal at TSA featuring an astonishing array of mediums

including quilting, doll making, acrylic and oil painting, ceramic figures, wood carving,

and button making.

Meet Alice Grace

Grace began drawing and painting maps when she was in the 9 th Grade in Louisiana.

Her biography states that she started creating the maps for her classmates, and it

sparked her life-long journey of creative expression. A natural artist, she’s completely

self-taught, though you’d never know it looking at the painting of a young girl seated on

a stone wall, shading herself with a blue umbrella to match her light blue dress. The

warm, sunny yellow that fills most of the piece radiates from the canvas drawing the

viewer in, evoking the kind of day so lovely the painting can barely contain it. Grace

herself is a bundle of positivity even when joking about this show being her “last hurrah.”

Says Grace, “I decided a year ago I needed to do something, maybe my last hurrah

(laughs), and then I think, anyway, don’t say it’s the last.” Grace told her artist

representative, Audry, “I really want to do a one-woman-show. I want people to see all

my work. Last month Audry called me and said, ‘we’re ready’ and I said, I’m ready too!”

Inspiration

There’s a beautiful, quilted piece featuring a similar yellow seen in the painting of the

young girl with an umbrella. This one features a different woman in a red dress dotted

with blue flowers and white pocket. Again, it’s Grace’s sense of color — deep, jewel

tones, that feel like they’re from a specific time and place — that draw you in. Whoever

the woman is, there’s a sense she’s important to the artist. Standing at a wooden gate,

chickens at her feet, a house in the background with a white rocking chair lightly painted

in front giving a feeling of home. Grace confirms the woman in the quilt is her aunt. “We

would go in the country to visit her. It was a long walk, and she would always walk us to

the fence when we left. Standing there at the gate, that’s my memory of her.”

She says that much of her work is about the people and places in her life that had

meaning for her. “Even if it was something negative, I always try to put a positive in.

When I really get into a project it has to be just so, and I try to be as realistic as

possible.” Grace learned quilting from her grandmother who was known for her skill.

“People would bring my grandmother pieces of their clothing and other fabric scraps

that held meaning for them and she would make them the most beautiful quilts.”

Creativity Made Me an Artist

In the 1980s, Grace felt she wanted to make something artistic, so she started out

learning how to silk screen and making t-shirts to sell. The shirts sold well, but Grace

felt she wanted to do something more personal. As she explains, “There were so many

people doing the same thing. I went into my own head for ideas, I learned to be

creative, and that creativity made me an artist.” Grace tried all kinds of media until she

discovered what was satisfying to her. As a self-taught artist she researched through

books anything she wanted to do. “I’m constantly creating and wanting to evolve,

moving from one project to the next.” Her studio contains a lot of beautiful plants that

inspire her. “I see so much of God in nature, and I look at the colors and design of

plants and think God is an awesome God to create with so much beauty. That’s where I

get a lot of my feelings and ideas from. The first thing I do when I get up in the morning

is open the curtains and let all that sunshine in. That’s what that yellow means to me, it’s

the beauty of the world.”