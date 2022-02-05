A New Production from the Lakeside Theater Company 

The Lakeside Theater Company is hosting auditions for it’s spring play “You Can’t Take It With You” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

Lakeside Theater Company is in its 2nd season, having put on three shows in their previous season in 2019. The studio is under supervision from artistic director Mary T. Boyer and managing director Mary F. Aufman.

“You Can’t Take It With You” will be showing at the Maumee Indoor Theater from May 12th- May 22nd.

Auditions will be held at the Maumee Indoor Theater on Saturday February 19th from 3:30pm-8:30pm, Sunday February 20th from 4:30pm-8:30pm, and Monday February 21st from 6pm-10pm. Callbacks will be held Saturday February 26th from 11am-4pm.

The Lakeside Theater Company encourages anyone interested in auditioning to email thelakesidetheatrecompany@gmail.com to claim a timeslot. If you are not available for the current production, you are still welcome to audition as Lakeside is also scouting for their fall and winter productions.

More information can be found at The Lakeside Theater Company website!

Lakeside Theater Company

1041 Malcolm Rd, Toledo, OH 43615

thelakesidetheatrecompany@gmail.com

(917) 885-7450

Maumee Indoor Theater

601 Conant St, Maumee, OH 43537

(419) 897-8902