A bright idea: artist-built lamps illuminate local ingenuity

LIT! Art Electrified opens this Friday night. It’s an innovative show of unique artist-made lamps of all kinds. Artists include the show’s organizer Jan Thomas, Steven J. Athanas, and about a dozen other artists. “Being an artist in clay with a past career in interior design definitely sparked my interest in creating lamps as art, both being intrinsic elements of character of a living space,” said Thomas. She asked about 15 artists/friends to make lamps and LIT: Art Electrified came together. About 25 lamps will be on display during the exhibition. Opening reception is this Friday, April 21 from 7-11pm at Blue Door Studio, 356 Morris St., Toledo. Free.