A bright idea: artist-built lamps illuminate local ingenuity

A preview of what to expect at this Friday’s opening of LIT! Art Electrified at Blue Door Studio, 356 Morris St., Toledo.

LIT! Art Electrified opens this Friday night. It’s an innovative show of unique artist-made lamps of all kinds. Artists include the show’s organizer Jan Thomas, Steven J. Athanas, and about a dozen other artists. “Being an artist in clay with a past career in interior design definitely sparked my interest in creating lamps as art, both being intrinsic elements of character of a living space,” said Thomas. She asked about 15 artists/friends to make lamps and LIT: Art Electrified came together. About 25 lamps will be on display during the exhibition. Opening reception is this Friday, April 21 from 7-11pm at Blue Door Studio, 356 Morris St., Toledo. Free.