419 Week 2023: a Comprehensive Schedule for Toledo’s Celebration

April 15 will kick off a week-long local celebration of Toledo history, arts, culture, fitness, community, and local business in honor of the unofficial Toledo holiday, 419 Day. 419 Week includes a 5K run in tribute to Florence Scott Libbey and a celebration of Edward Drummond Libbey’s birthday (April 17, 1854). Mr. Libbey, who founded the Toledo Museum of Art and the Libbey Glass Company while helping to put the Glass City on the map, as well as making way for creative enterprise in glass manufacturing and glass art. The Libbey legacy supported and continues to support Toledo education, arts, and culture.

419 Week includes a host of family-friendly, fitness, social, educational, and fun events put together by local businesses and community members. Participants and organizers include Libbey High School Alumni, the Libbey House Foundation, 4Run9 Inc., Earnest Brew Works, Patron Saints Brewing, Fowl & Fodder, Grindhrs Coffee & Community, Toledo Spirits, Second Sole, Dave’s Running, and Toledo Roadrunners Club. The week ends with the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon, a Toledo Roadrunners club event that has a positive economic impact on the Toledo area.

Saturday, April 15



Toledo Roadrunners Club – Florence Scott Libbey 419 Day 5K

Saturday, April 15, 8-11am at Ottawa Park Pavilion.

Celebrate the history of the 419 with a 5K through the beautiful grounds of Ottawa Park, the City of Toledo’s first and largest park. The Florence Scott Libbey 419 Race celebrates Toledo history and the woman who helped make The Glass City great! Finishers will be awarded a medal the Toledo icon and historic figure “Mrs. Libbey.” The event is hosted by The Toledo Roadrunners Club and supported by the Historic Libbey High School Alliance in honor of the Libbey High School Centennial. Free for kids, $24.19 for adults. Register: runsignup.com/Race/OH/Toledo/FlorenceScottLibbey4195K. 2205 Kenwood Blvd., Toledo. 419-936-3887. ottawapark.org.

Florence Scott Libbey Post Race Party at Patron Saints Brewing

Saturday, April 15, 11:30am at Patron Saints Brewing.

Patron Saints is opening early for you to celebrate your 419 run! Florence Scott Libbey 5K & Ryder’s Kids 1K participants will receive a free pint of St. Florence Seltzer, or any beer or root beer, with their race bib. Event is free and open to the public. 419 Food Trucks The Saucy Slamwich & Frankly Plant Based Kitchen will sell food at the event.

4730 W. Bancroft #8, Toledo. 419-720-BEER (2337). patronsaintsbrewery.com.

Fowl & Fodder $4.19 Mimosa Special

Saturday, April 15 through Sunday, April 23, but closed Monday, April 17.

Enjoy a mimosa for $4.19 and check out the 419 comfort food vibe with notes of southern hospitality at this Adams Street treasure! 614 Adams St., Toledo. 419-214-1588. fowlandfodder.com.

Monday, April 17

Crystal Awards & Libbey Birthday Bash at Earnest Brew Works

Monday, April 17, 6-9pm at Earnest Brew Works’ south Toledo location.

Join the Cowboys & Cowgirls for a 417 Day bash to celebrate Edward Drummond Libbey’s birthday and legacy. Share in the excitement as the 2023 Crystal Award Winners are announced. Free birthday cake as well as a variety of South End-made beverages available for purchase. Admission is free. Reservations requested at Eventbrite. 4342 S. Detroit Ave., Toledo. 419-318-8344. earnestbrewworks.com.

Tuesday, April 18

Libbey House Salon Spring Lecture: The Libbey Legacy of Education

Tuesday, April 18, 6:30-8pm at the Libbey House in the Old West End. Free lecture by Sue Terrill, Libbey High School alum, who will present “A Legacy Not Forgotten: Edward Drummond Libbey’s Influence on Toledo Public Education and the Significance of Libbey High School. Lecture begins at 7pm, but please enjoy refreshments beginning at 6:30pm in Mrs. Libbey’s dining room. Space is limited, so please RSVP online. 2008 Scottwood Ave., Toledo. 419-252-0722. libbeyhouse.org

Wednesday, April 19

Grindhrs Coffee & Community Two-Year Anniversary

Wednesday, April 19, 6:30am-6:30pm at Grindhrs Coffee & Community.

Celebrate two years of entertainment, hospitality, and coffee in a safe, sober space for the LGBTQ community and allies. 625 Adams St., Toledo. 419-214-0168. grindhrs.com.

419 Day Celebration and Prize Balloon Drop

Wednesday, April 19 from 3-5pm in Macy’s Court at Franklin Park Mall.

Eric Chase brings his Q105 show live to Macy’s Court in the Franklin Park Mall. Enjoy face painting, family fun activities, a 419 Day photo booth and a spectacular party atmosphere created by DJ A-DUBB. At 4:19pm there will be a prize balloon drop containing 300+ prizes, including 419 Day swag and mall gift cards. A 419 Day Scavenger Hunt will take place mall-wide from April 19-23. Find the special 419 Day QR code and you could win a $100 gift card. 5001 Monroe St., Toledo. 419-473-3317. visitfranklinparkmall.com/event/419-day-celebration-and-prize-balloon-drop

HEAVY Beer Co. 419 IPA Release

Wednesday, April 19, 4-10pm at Toledo Spirits.

Visit Toledo Spirits Co. and the Bellwether Restaurant along the mighty Maumee River for Toledo-crafted spirits, HEAVY Beer 419 IPA release, and tasty food choices! 1301 N. Summit St., Toledo. 419-662-9521. toledospirits.com.

Rocket Spring Festival

Wednesday, April 19 at 5pm on Centennial Mall at the University of Toledo.

The University of Toledo will continue its 150th anniversary celebration and celebrate 419 Day with the outdoor Rocket Spring Festival on Centennial Mall on Wednesday, April 19.

The festival is free and open to the public. Local food trucks will be on campus selling their popular dishes, a DJ will provide music entertainment, and fun games and activities will be provided by SuperGames. The Rocket Spring Festival will end with a bang featuring a 13-minute fireworks show that will illuminate the sky over Main Campus to the tunes of popular hits and UToledo favorites.

The activities taking place on April 19 also recognizes Toledo’s unofficial 419 Day holiday connected to our 419 area code and celebrates UToledo’s connection to the city and region. Community partners, including the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Toledo Museum of Art, Toledo-Lucas County Public Libraries, Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority and Urban Wholistics will also participate in the event. 2801 W. Bancroft St., Toledo. 800-586-5336. utoledo.edu.

WINE Down on 419 Day

Wednesday, April 19 from 5:30-7:30pm at Lourdes University.

Join Women’s Initiative of United Way for a WINE Down Wednesday, a ticketed event where women can enjoy wine and connection with one another. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available. This event is free for members of the Women’s Initiative and $20 for non-members. Registration is required by Monday, April 17 at 5pm. Lower Ebeid Center at Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. 419-248-2424. unitedwaytoledo.org.

Patron Saints 419 Day Pedals & Pints Bike Ride

Wednesday, April 19 at 6pm at Patron Saints Brewery. Pedal with the Saints to Wildwood Metropark and back. The ride is weather permitting. 419 Food Trucks: Rusty’s Road Trip.

4730 W. Bancroft #8 Toledo. 419-720-2337. patronsaintsbrewery.com.

Earnest Brew Works downtown 419 Day Mini Rat Bike Ride Across Toledo

Wednesday, April 19, 6-8pm at Earnest Brew Works’ downtown location.

Meet fellow cyclists in the heart of T-Town for a 6 mile bike ride starting & finishing at Earnest Brew Works’ downtown location. Suitable for all skill levels. Free. 25 S. St Clair St., Toledo. 419-318-8344. earnestbrewworks.com/location/earnest-brew-works-downtown

Ode to the ZIP Code Award Presentation and Reading

Wednesday, April 19, from 6-8pm at Main Library’s Large Glass Meeting Room

In partnership with The Fair Housing Center, Toledo City Paper, The Arts Commission and the Lucas County Poet Laureate Jonie McIntire, the Library presents the winners of the 2023 Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest. Winning poems will be read, prizes will be awarded, and light refreshments will be served. 325 N. Michigan St., Toledo. 419-259-5200. toledolibrary.org.

Pour 1-9 Release Party

Wednesday, April 19, 6-9pm at Maumee Bay Brewing Company.

Celebrate Toledo’s own holiday, 419 Day, at Maumee Bay Brewing Co. with our Pour 1-9 beer release party! Our popular, hazy IPA & ode to Toledo returns on 4/19 (419 day) with a special release party in the Warehouse! Live music with Distant Cousinz. No admission. 27 Broadway St., Toledo. 419-243-1302. mbaybrew.com.

Dave’s Run the 419 Day free pop-up run

Wednesday, April 19, 6:30pm-7:30pm at Dave’s Running in Sylvania, Perrysburg, Delta and Fremont. Join Dave’s Running in the city of your choice for a free pop-up run in honor of 419 DAY! Location address given upon city selection found at a free registration.

419 Day at The Heights

Wednesday, April 19 starting at 4pm at The Heights.

We love Toledo! Join us on April 19th for $4.19 specials as we show our hometown some love!

444 N. Summit Street, Toledo. 419-243-7565. theheightstoledo.com.

419 Day Virtual Fundraiser for The Sight Center

Join us on April 19, Northwest Ohio’s unofficial holiday, when we celebrate the many things that make this region great. This year, The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, is also celebrating 100 years of serving the community!

Here are several ways you can celebrate 419 Day with The Sight Center: Donate $4.19, $41.90, or $419 to The Sight Center. Purchase an item from our new Walmart Wish List. Tell a friend or neighbor about our services. Buy a magnifier, lighting product or other handy device from The Shop at The Sight Center. 1002 Garden Lake Pkwy., Toledo. 419-720-3937. sightcentertoledo.org.

Thursday, April 20

Second Sole 419 Group Run

Thursday, April 20, 6:30-8pm at Second Sole.

Join fellow walkers and runners for an informal but marked three mile course through the beautiful Shops of Levis Commons. Participants may run any distance and all skill levels are welcome! 4130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-931-8484. facebook.com/SecondSoleToledo.

Friday, April 21

Mercy Health Glass City Marathon & Tom Falvey Expo Weekend Events

Friday and Saturday, April 21-22. See website for details & locations. Toledo’s biggest running event of the year, hosted by the Toledo Roadrunners Club.

Saturday, April 22 – Sunday, April 23

Mercy Health Glass City Marathon Events

Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23. University of Toledo. glasscitymarathon.org/glass-city-marathon-race-info.

Mercy Health Glass City Marathon- Libbey Centennial Water Stop – Mile 12

glasscitymarathon.org/become-glass-city-marathon-volunteer