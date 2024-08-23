31st Annual Black Swamp Arts Festival First Week of September

The Black Swamp Arts Festival is a fun-filled weekend open to the public filled with art and live music for everyone in the community to come out and see. Bring your family and gather your friends for the 31st annual Black Swamp Arts Festival.

The mission of the festival is to connect art to the community through an annual art festival to bring together people across the city and surrounding areas while supporting and encouraging local artists and the Bowling Green Art community.

The art festival has a unique and exciting lineup of events throughout the festival weekend such as Juried Art Show, Wood County Invitational Art Show, Beats on the Street, Youth Art Show, Chalk Walk, Beer Garden and many more. Along with a featured food line up from food trucks such as J&K Sirloin Tips, Big Meals on Wheels, Cindy’s Concessions, Kabob It and many others to bring delicious food. A family friendly fun weekend filled with the celebration of art and local artists for everyone to enjoy.

This event is free and open to the general public. There will also be a shuttle bus schedule available to those who may need additional transportation to and from the event. The shuttle cost is $3 per person and will run every half hour. For more information about the shuttle bus schedule or how to navigate the event you can check it out here.

The festival runs from Sept. 6 through Sept. 8. Located on Wooster & Main in Downtown Bowling Green.

For more information about the festival, you can check out their website here.