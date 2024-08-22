2nd Round of Recipients of The Arts Commission’s Accelerator Grant Program

The Arts Commission is pleased to announce the second round of recipients for their Accelerator Grant Program, giving local artists a chance to advance their skills and strive as artists within the community.

The Arts Commission Accelerator Grant is a competitive micro-grant program that is intended to address immediate needs that help to advance artists and their own creative projects and careers right here in Toledo. Over 20 artists last year in 2023 were awarded and Accelerator Grant. The Arts Commission goal is to inspire a vibrant Toledo, since 1959 the Arts Commission a non-profit organization has helped to build and focus on the art community within the city.

They deliver an innovative and influential programming to the community through public events, education and professional development opportunities, and the access to arts and culture throughout the Toledo region. Showcasing local artists of all ages and bringing a sense of inspiration, beauty and collaboration to create a very creative and unique community.

Cycle 2 of the program has received over 30 applications that went under review by a panel made up of local artists, art professionals and board members. After further review of the applicants the Arts Commission is honored to announce the winners of the second round of the Accelerator Grant Program, Cydney Gottlieb, Kayla Kirk, Timothy Spurchise and Ryan Thompson.

The Arts Commission of toledo is still offering the grant program with Cycles 4 and 5 still open for applications. Cycle 4 is open now through Aug. 26 and Cycle 5 will open Aug. 27 and the deadline for this cycle will be Sept. 23.

For more information about the Accelerator Grant Program you can visit The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo to learn more about the program and application process.