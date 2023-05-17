Toledo’s original craft brewery: Maumee Bay Brewing

~ A message from our partners ~

Maumee Bay Brewing Co. is the original craft brewery of Toledo. Since 1995, Maumee Bay

Brewing Co. has served customers through the varying creative brews and largely

accommodating location. Located in a former 19th century hotel at 27 Broadway St., this

brewery is open every day of the week providing beers and ciders for customers to enjoy.

If you are looking for more than a glass of beer, you can purchase a pitcher, too. There are also takeout beer options like six packs or growlers for you to take the Maumee Bay Brewing Co. flavors home.

There are a number of items on the food menu to pair with your beers and ciders. From

appetizers like a giant pretzel or deviled eggs and make your own pizzas to sandwiches like

reubens and BLTs or salads like Caesar and Mediterranean, your options are endless with

Maumee Bay Brewing Co. You can even order takeout if you want the delicious food but in the comfort of your own home.

This brewery is deeply rooted in family friendly and holiday-based activities in addition to its everyday menu items. You can virtually pick any holiday, and it is likely Maumee Bay Brewing Co. will have a special celebration coinciding with it. Bigger holidays like Christmas, New Years, St. Patrick’s Day and more will feature live music, large dinners and a full bar. For other holidays like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, there will be a buffet with a family style environment for the perfect bonding experience with your parents or children.

There are also smaller holiday celebrations that Maumee Bay Brewing Co. sponsors, including holidays like National French Fry Day and National Mac and Cheese Day, which features both of those foods on their respective days. Additionally, Maumee Bay Brewing Co. celebrates

alcohol specific holidays like National IPA Day with the brewery’s special creations.

Maumee Bay Brewing Co. also accommodates private parties for your specific celebrations, too.

On the brewery’s website, you can fill out a form, choose a menu, enter your number of guests and your preferred date and time.

Additionally, if you are looking for Maumee Bay Brewing Co.’s delicious food and drinks but

have a different venue in mind, the business can accommodate that as well. If you fill out a form on the brewery’s website, the staff will work with you to cater any event you might be throwing.

For both private parties and catered events, Maumee Bay Brewing Co. will contact you with a confirmation about the event and work with you to make it exactly to your liking.

With all of the fun events to choose from, and the family friendly atmosphere that

accommodates not just the adults but for the kids too, Maumee Bay Brewing Co. is the ideal

location for your holiday celebrations and everyday out to dinner occasions.

For more information about Maumee Bay Brewing Co., visit the brewery’s website,

mbaybrew.com, call 419-243-1302 or search Maumee Bay Brewing Co. on Instagram or

Facebook.