Local Education Spotlights 2024

The Northwest Ohio area has a variety of colleges and universities that allow individuals to develop and grow. Choosing the perfect fit can be a difficult task, but we’re here to help! Use our guide to see where students can thrive and continue their education.

Owens Community College

Finding Your Calling at Any Stage of Life

Our calling in life can change at any time, for any reason. Al Mitchell felt something was missing from his life in law enforcement. He looked into nursing and found his destiny.

As he was searching for where to pursue his nursing degree, Mitchell said he did not choose Owens Community College, Owens chose him. “I was ready to give up on my dream and the staff of dedicated professionals welcomed me in and helped cultivate my dream into a reality,” he said. The day he walked into the admissions office was the first step of his new life in service.

Mitchell saw his experience as a non-traditional student gave him an advantage in the classroom. He said he helped other students due to his knowledge in areas of life that they might not have experienced. “Owens made me feel that all the knowledge I had obtained over the years was worth something,” he said.

While at Owens, Mitchell joined the National Student Nurses’ Association. He said the connections he made and the knowledge he gained both educationally and professionally while at Owens was unmatched. “When I mention Owens in interviews, recruiters always say Owens prepares nurses for the real world.”

In addition to nursing, the School of Nursing and Health Professions offers nearly two dozen healthcare degrees. “We have more healthcare 2-year programs and 1-year certificates than any other educational institution in our area,” Cathy Ford, Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions, said. “The vast array of different opportunities is greatest here at Owens.”

Construction is underway on the School of Nursing and Health Professions Education Center at the Toledo-area Campus. The $31 million center, which will be complete by Spring 2025, will house all healthcare disciplines under one roof with state-of-the-art equipment so students are ready for patient-centered care upon graduation. “Students will see that there is a job waiting on the other end of all their hard work and efforts at Owens,” Ford said.

Davis College

Davis College has a long and rich history that goes back all the way to 1858. Davis College has served the Toledo community by offering quality educational programs and services that have met the ever-changing demands of business. Although the college has changed its location and program offerings over the years, one thing has remained the same—Davis College’s mission. Davis College provides marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates.

Professional career training is a great way to improve your life but having a busy schedule can be very challenging. That’s why Davis College offers flexible training and class schedules to give you the advantage you need to succeed in your career! Davis College offers classes four days a week, day and evening, and on-campus and online.

Davis College’s class sizes are small by design to ensure that you get the personal attention you deserve. Davis instructors support your academic development along with providing a classroom environment that is challenging and focused on your success. Davis College faculty members have been honored numerous times by the Ohio-Michigan Association of Career Colleges and Schools and have been awarded Teacher of the Year by the Career College Association.

Davis College offers the following programs in high-demand career fields. Each program is designed to provide technical and critical-thinking skills that are essential to a successful career and in life.

Accounting & Human Resources*

Business Management*

Digital Marketing*

Early Childhood Education*

Graphic Design*

Interior Design*

Logistics and Supply Chain Management*

Medical Administrative Assistant

Medical Assisting*

Medical Billing & Coding*

Project Management*

Real Estate**

Visual Communication Design**

* Associate Degree Program ** Certificate Program

