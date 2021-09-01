Labor Day 2021: Celebrating Labor in Northwest Ohio

Parade Map
Parade sponsored by
THE UNITED LABOR COMMITTEE
Wayne Blanchard
Director, United Auto Workers Region 2B
John Clemons
President, Toledo Port Council
Kevin Dalton
President Toledo Federation of Teachers Local 250/
Executive Secretary/Treasurer, Greater NWO AFL-CIO
Gino Carbenia
Regional Director, AFSCME Ohio Council 8
Mark Schmiehausen
President, Teamsters Local 20
Shaun Enright
Executive Secretary, Northwestern Ohio Building
& Construction Trades Council
Labor Day Special Editorials
AFL-CIO
AFSCME Local 2415
AFSCME Ohio 8
Associated General Contractors of Northwest Ohio
Carpenters Local 351
IBEW Local 245
Ironworkers Local 55
Laborers’ Local 500
National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Ohio/Michigan Chapter
Sheet Metal Workers Local 33
Toledo Area UAW CAP Council
UAW Region 2B
UFCW Local 75
Columns
Hildo: Blue collar town
A Brief History of Labor Day
Movies on the Job