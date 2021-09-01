Labor Day 2021: Celebrating Labor in Northwest Ohio

Parade Map

Parade sponsored by
THE UNITED LABOR COMMITTEE

Wayne Blanchard
Director, United Auto Workers Region 2B

John Clemons
President, Toledo Port Council

Kevin Dalton
President Toledo Federation of Teachers Local 250/
Executive Secretary/Treasurer, Greater NWO AFL-CIO

Gino Carbenia
Regional Director, AFSCME Ohio Council 8

Mark Schmiehausen
President, Teamsters Local 20

Shaun Enright
Executive Secretary, Northwestern Ohio Building
& Construction Trades Council

Labor Day Special Editorials

AFL-CIO

AFSCME Local 2415

AFSCME Ohio 8

Associated General Contractors of Northwest Ohio

Carpenters Local 351

IBEW Local 245

Ironworkers Local 55

Laborers’ Local 500

National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Ohio/Michigan Chapter

Sheet Metal Workers Local 33

Toledo Area UAW CAP Council

UAW Region 2B

UFCW Local 75

Columns

Hildo: Blue collar town


A Brief History of Labor Day


Movies on the Job

 

