2025 Labor Day Special Section

The United Labor Committee is proud to present the 2025 Labor Day Parade to honor and celebrate the working families throughout Northwest Ohio. The purpose of Labor Day is to recognize the time and efforts of organized workers in the construction, education, government, private, and various other sectors within the Northwest Ohio area. The 2025 Labor Day Parade is a time for the community to come together and show appreciation to the hard-working men and women throughout this area.

This year, local unions will march through Downtown Toledo to celebrate the hardworking individuals who are the backbone of our country.

