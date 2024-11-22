Social Studies November 2024

Ohio Vintage Fest
The 11th Ohio Vintage Fest took place Oct. 12 at the Glass City Center, where customers shopped over 50 vendors selling primarily vintage clothing as well vintage home goods, vinyl records, toys and collectibles and other vintage items. This annual event takes place all over Ohio, but celebrated all its vintage glory this year for the first time in our area.
