Social Studies June 2024

The Arts Commission hosts The Mix

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo brought together artists, performers and the culturally inclined from around the city for The Mix 2024, where attendees could create, enjoy delicious food and dance to live music. The event was sponsored by Owens Corning, the Ohio Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, Toledo.com, Madhouse, 2SCALE, Toledo City Paper and TolHouse. Proceeds from The Mix benefitted the programs and activities of The Arts Commission, including Artist Services, Young Artists at Work, Art Loop and the Momentum Festival.

Photos by Christine Senack.