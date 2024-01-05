Social Studies January 2024

Holiday With Heart Charity Gayla

Photos by Christine Senack.

Holiday with Heart Charity Gayla is an evening of love in all its fun, freedom and longevity. This is the longest running LBGTQ charity event in Ohio, and this was the 46th year for the evening. Funds raised are distributed to several local organizations including Equality Toledo’s Community Pantry and the NW Ohio LGBTQ+ Coalition Healthcare Initiative. Several funds at the University of Toledo also receive a donation from this fundraiser including the Anaya-Arroyo LatinX LGBTQA+ Scholarship, the LGBTQA+ Alumni Affiliate Scholarship and the Medical Center Ann Wayson Locher Memorial Fund for HIV Care. Perhaps most importantly, this group funds its own endowment at the Toledo Community Foundation to secure its future and ability to serve the needs of the community.