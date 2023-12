It was the second year for this Holiday Trunk Show to benefit the Arts Commission. A gathering of fabulous local artists made for a delightful two days of shopping at The Historic Libbey House. Find out more about The Arts Commission, here theartscommission.org And The Historic Libbey House, herelibbeyhouse.org.

Photos by Christine Senack.

Artists Ken Miller & Kacey McCreery.

Julie Beckert, Tess Healy and Emily Finkel.

Artists Jake Jones, Ryan Thompson and Mike Stevens.