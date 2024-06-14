Single in the Glass City 2024 Results

Contestants, judges and spectators gathered at Bar145 on June 7 to see who would be crowned most eligible bachelor and bachelorette. Emceed by Chrys Peterson and Michael Seay, Single in the Glass City featured six women and seven men competing for their respective titles through a series of games, challenges and Q&As.

Ultimately, Mara Dionyssiou and Ricky May were victorious, and the evening was filled with laughs and the Toledo community supporting their friends.

WINNER: BACHELORETTE

WINNER: PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD

Mara Dionyssiou

Age: 45

Occupation: Restaurant Owner of Rudy’s Hot Dogs

I’m a mom to four wonderful kids. I am a youth group coordinator at Northview and Southview High School because teaching is my passion. But my main job is running the family business – Rudy’s Hot Dogs. I’m really close with my cousins, as we are the next generation of Rudy’s. I’m outgoing – you can take me anywhere. I am a people person and a great mom. Plus, I’m a huge Walleye fan and a season ticket holder.

What makes you the most eligible bachelorette?

I’m dating with intention. I’m confident, honest and fun. I bring a lot to the table. I’m a successful businesswoman, and I love my family – I’m very family-oriented. I know what it takes to be in a successful relationship, and I won’t settle for less.

What’s your reason for signing up?

I was nominated by my mom. I want to meet new people and have fun. I love socializing and taking on new opportunities.

Fun facts:

This summer I am excited to see my 17th Dave Matthews show. I hate styrofoam.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

Loyalty, honesty, emotional intelligence and motivation. They have to have aspirations.

Tell us about your dream life:

My kids safe and sound even into adulthood is most important to me as a mama. I also want to retire someday and go to places I’ve never been and revisit my favorite places too. I would love a partner who also loves and appreciates this amazing life we have!

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Spending time with friends and family. Reading books. Driving my pontoon and jet ski, and chilling at the lake.

WINNER: BACHELOR

Ricky May

Age: 35

Occupation: Fitness Coach

I’m an eternal optimist. I’ve been through a lot, but I came out better for it on the other side. I’m a health nut but not annoying about it. I’m a family man – completely obsessed with my daughter. I’m a recovering workaholic who is very passionate about my business. I’m equal parts happy staying at home and dancing my butt off. I’m very outgoing but quality time is my love language.

What makes you the most eligible bachelor?

Life is already amazing, but I am super excited to find someone to share it with.

What’s your reason for signing up?

Ashley convinced me – I’m repping Toledo.

Fun facts:

I’m an adrenaline junkie. I went skydiving with mom for her 50th birthday. I’m left-handed.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

Being genuine.

Tell us about your dream life:

A very fulfilling vocation that provides abundance and allows me to spend time with my people.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Weight lifting. Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Playing guitar, bass or ukulele.

THE GIRLS

Erin Carroll

Age: 27

Occupation: Account Manager at Sofo Foods

I am one of two sisters: one twin sister and one older sister. I’m family-oriented, motivated and a very hard worker in sales. I’m adventurous; I went skydiving for the first time last year, have been ziplining in the Smokies, love spontaneous tattoos and love to be carefree. I went to the University of Toledo and graduated with a bachelor’s in marketing. I was a part of the track and field program and I love volleyball and running – I actually participate in the Turkey Trot every year. I’m an aunt, but would love to have my own family in the future – until then, I remain a plant mom and a dog mom to my dog, Daisy.

What makes you the most eligible bachelorette?

The dating scene is tough. I’ve only had one relationship and just turned 27, my twin sister just got married, and here I am single. But I am hoping to find someone who enjoys the same things that I do.

What’s your reason for signing up?

I was nominated. My friend Sarah briefly brought it up, and I didn’t even think I’d get picked. I was surprised, and now I’m nervous and excited. It’ll be fun to look back on, and it’s good to try something at least once.

Fun facts:

I am a twin. My laugh sounds like a goose.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

Honest, dependable, trustworthy, someone to make me laugh, hardworking, team-oriented and reliable.

Tell us about your dream life:

Simple. I’d rather have friends and family around me, and I would like to build a house. I want to come home at the end of the day and know that I can relax and everything will be OK. I want to go on adventures and travel out of the country.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Painting. Running. Listening to music (alternative).

Jerrica Damask

Age: 27

Occupation: Mama’s Filipino American Kitchen Food Truck Owner

I am a well-traveled and adventurous person. I was born and raised in Toledo, so I’m TPS proud. After achieving two degrees, both my undergrad and masters, I now run a food truck in the city so I can give back to the place that raised me. I am looking for a man or woman who could get along with my lifestyle.

What makes you the most eligible bachelorette?

My humanity. I’m a people person – regardless of sexual orientation, style or ethnicity. I find myself attracted and open to anybody funny, cool and nice.

What’s your reason for signing up?

I was born and raised in Toledo and this is my first time living and being single as an adult. It’s strange to re-introduce yourself to a community – but I’m excited.

Fun facts:

Been to all 50 states Created three murals

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

Funny – they have to make me laugh. Also, considerate and respectful, but open-minded.

Tell us about your dream life:

The opposite of the social norm. I do not follow what is regular at all.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Going on hikes and being outside. Indulge in THC. Art – any form of art.

Shannon Mann

Age: 31

Occupation: Lucas County Police Officer

I love the outdoors, backpacking and camping. From traveling to Alaska solo for whale watching and chasing the Northern Lights to visiting local dive bars with my closest friends, I’m happiest when I’m having fun. I work in law enforcement and work a lot of overtime. I have no kids unless you count the ones I work with, and I own my own home which I love throwing themed parties. All I want is to travel and eat good food while sipping craft brews with the love of my life.

What makes you the most eligible bachelorette?

I like to have fun and need a travel partner.

What’s your reason for signing up?

My friends peer-pressured me into it.

Fun facts:

I’ve been a vegetarian for 21 years. I have a goal to visit all 50 states. I’m currently at 30.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

100% honest, emotionally mature, funny and understanding.

Tell us about your dream life:

I am looking for the perfect partner who travels the world with me.

List three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Backpacking. Traveling. Spending time with friends and family.

Ashley Spitler

Age: 39

Occupation: Supervisor, Customer Experience Project Manager

I’m a mom of two children – first and foremost. My daughter is 11 and my son is 8. I’ve been divorced for seven years now. Second only to that, I play drums for two local bands –Pop’s Garage and North of Nashville. I actually won this year’s Best of Toledo award for Best Cover Band with Pop’s Garage. These two things are a huge part of who I am as a person. Luckily, my full-time job allows me to work from home. I was born and raised in Northwest Ohio and attended Ohio State University for my bachelor’s in strategic communication. I’m super friendly, outgoing and optimistic. I make new friends everywhere I go.

What makes you the most eligible bachelorette?

I could not possibly be any more single. I’ve gone through a lot and have done a ton of personal growth to get to where I am today. I’m happy, outgoing and friendly as a person – and I’m ready to find my person.

What’s your reason for signing up?

All of the above. I signed up because I thought it’d be a great way to meet new people. I have a tendency to stay in a bubble, and I want to break out of it.

Fun facts:

I’m a black belt in Tae-Kwon-Do. My hair is naturally curly.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

Empathy, humility, and authenticity. You must love live music like I do and if you don’t, I’ll change your ways.

Tell us about your dream life:

Our families mesh, and we live comfortably. We travel and enjoy life, volunteer together, and give to causes that we believe in. Most importantly, we have tons of fun.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Watching live music. Trying new foods. Playing music.

Laura Edgell

Age: 39

Occupation: Fitness Instructor/Sales Director at Alpha Omega Gym; Outside Sales Rep for NAPA Auto Parts

I’m very outgoing, personable, caring and loving. I love seeing people win in life and helping others to find their strength. I’m very into fitness and I love helping people feel strong and empowered. I work in outside sales, and I have a little girl who is 8 years old. She’s the reason I do everything. Outside of my other interests, I also run an allergy support group for families that deal with food allergies.

What makes you the most eligible bachelorette?

I’m great at communication. I’m an open book, I wear my heart on my sleeve. What you see is what you get, I am just myself. I don’t take life too seriously. I just want to find someone who will be my best friend and someone I can have a blast with!

What’s your reason for signing up?

I love networking and meeting new people. I thought it would be a fun, different experience.

Fun facts:

I hate getting dressed up – I live in leggings. I’m terrified of Christian Slater.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

Kindness, great communication, outgoing, intelligent, great with kids, and empathetic.

Tell us about your dream life:

To be joyful in all areas: work, family life, etc. I want joy all around me, and quality good people surrounding me.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Reading. Working out. Spending time with my daughter, family and friends.

Cynthia Arias

Age: 45

Occupation: Library Circulation Supervisor

I’m a healthy mix of urban and suburban. I work for the library – I am a librarian. I’ve been there 20 years, so I’m no stranger to commitment. I’m a bilingual, sapiosexual (someone who seeks intelligence over all else), and I love live entertainment and traveling. I read, shop, box, and shoot. I’m looking for my partner and best friend.

What makes you the most eligible bachelorette?

I think I can provide selflessness and growth.

What’s your reason for signing up?

Because what I’m doing right now isn’t working. My best thinking still has me single.

Fun facts:

I head to the gun range for stress release. Both of my parents are Dominican, so I speak Spanish fluently.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

Emotional intelligence, leadership ability, affection and kindness.

Tell us about your dream life:

I’ll have financial independence, be in a happy, healthy partnership, and have happy, healthy kids.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Shopping. Traveling. Reading.

THE GUYS

Aarin Egleston

Age: 29

Occupation: Mechanical Engineer

I am the owner/operator of a small farm. I work as a mechanical engineer in the glass industry. I grew up in Maryland but made my way to Toledo. I’m the president of a golf league in Toledo. Additionally, I love gardening and carpentry and am renovating an old farmhouse in Grand Rapids that was built in 1899. Outside of that, I sing with the Toledo Choral Society, and I’m involved in musical theater, having recently participated in Seussical The Musical and The Secret Garden.

What makes you the most eligible bachelor?

I’m an engineer and I own my own house, a beautiful old farmhouse. I like to travel, sing in a choral society and I’m involved with musicals.

What’s your reason for signing up?

The City Paper Editor Riley Runnells asked me. I didn’t know about it until she told me what it was.

Fun facts:

I was born in Hawaii. I’m currently reading the A Court of Thorns and Roses series.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

Financially independent, and someone who wants to be the best version of themselves.

Tell us about your dream life:

Little House on the Prairie. Living on a farmstead with geese.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Carpentry. Gardening. Golfing.

Jake Wise

Age: 29

Occupation: Insurance Manager

I’m a full-time man of Toledo living downtown for the past two years. I work as a claims supervisor at Progressive Insurance. I love going to local sporting events like Mud Hens and Detroit Lions games. I also love going to concerts, being active through hitting the gym playing sports and finding hidden gems in and outside of Toledo.

What makes you the most eligible bachelor?

I’m a loyal guy. I’m caring, genuine and authentic. I have a good sense of humor and like having fun and staying active.

What’s your reason for signing up?

My best friend nominated me.

Fun facts:

I’m an 8-year Detroit Lions ticket holder. I love watching movies.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

Loyalty and a sense of humor.

Tell us about your dream life:

Just being happy. Waking up every day happy and knowing I gave it all, and being with a nice family.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Going to sporting events. Working out. Playing basketball and volleyball.

Tyler Gill

Age: 30

Occupation: Realtor

I’m your friendly neighborhood realtor who is all about making connections. I’m a proud recipient of the “Northwest Ohio Board of Realtors Rookie of the Year 2023” award, and I bring passion and dedication to my work. Beyond real estate, I’m a homeowner and a proud dog dad to Hazel, my rescue pup. When I’m not working, I’m zooming around in my convertible, or riding on one of Toledo’s many bike trails to soak up the summer vibes. By night, I switch gears and channel my energy into being a spin instructor, combining fun and fitness together. Additionally, I love to cook and garden.

What makes you the most eligible bachelor?

I’m very adventurous, I do a lot of stuff and I’m very caring. I like to stay busy and explore. I’m a fitness instructor in the evenings and I do a lot of traveling and adventuring. I’m very big on experiences, so there’s never going to be a dull moment with me. Always something to do.

What’s your reason for signing up?

I was sitting with some coworkers and they encouraged me to do this. We filled it out together and I kind of forgot until you guys called me. I know there’s been some success stories so I’d love to see if it works out.

Fun facts:

I have traveled to 41 of the 50 United States. I’ve had my wisdom teeth removed three times.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

Someone who is driven, caring, supportive, open-minded and adaptable to change.

Tell us about your dream life:

I think I’m living it right now. I just would love to have someone to share it with.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

I’m an avid biker and cycler. I’m an avid karaoker. I travel as much as possible.

Rick Fravor

Age: 34

Occupation: Artist and Digital Print Press Operator

I’m a printer by day, and an artist by night. I enjoy everything about nature, and that’s typically reflected in my artwork. I attend church and I am a God-fearing man and take my principles, morals and values from The Bible. I’m visually impaired, but my art isn’t just about what I see; it’s about what I feel, touch and imagine.

What makes you the most eligible bachelor?

I’m a guy who has a lot of love to give and has no outlet for romance. I was raised to know how to be a real gentleman, a dying breed.

What’s your reason for signing up?

I’m taking a shot in the dark. I never found the right one to settle down with and I am looking for that.

Fun facts:

I love to do anything art-related. I am visually impaired, although my art doesn’t show that. I do not let it stop me from doing anything.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

I want someone who loves Jesus. Someone who knows what they want in life and a partner. A bonus would be if they enjoy creative hobbies.

Tell us about your dream life:

The American Dream: A house out in the country with a couple of kids, if we both have to work that’s fine. We’re living comfortably together and relying on one another for support.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Painting. Going for walks. Relaxing and watching TV. Cooking.

Eric Strayer

Age: 40

Occupation: Marketing Specialist – Destination Toledo

I’m very passionate about Toledo. I work with Destination Toledo and love encouraging people to live and travel here. I spent over a decade in the bar and alcohol lane and have a continued passion for cocktails. I love to host trivia, sing karaoke and eat a lot of pizza. I actually won the Single in the Glass City competition about 15 years ago, but I’m back again to prove my title.

What makes you the most eligible bachelor?

I love Toledo. I love all the fun things to do and share with other people between the symphony, Metroparks, great restaurants and always fun experiences to share.

What’s your reason for signing up?

I thought it’d be a fun way to meet new people. I just moved downtown and I’m looking for new experiences.

Fun facts:

I play a lot of pinball. I’m a periodic standup comedian.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

A good sense of humor, conscientiousness and an adventurous spirit.

Tell us about your dream life:

I feel like I have it. I have a job I love, a residence I love and I do fun stuff all the time. I can’t see myself doing anything different.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

Going to the Metroparks. Culture and artistic events. Dining out.

Ed Ickes

Age: 37

Occupation: Back of House Supervisor at Sidelines Maumee

I’m a 37-year-old bachelor who graduated from Adrian College with a degree in physical education and played varsity football. I have no kids, I’ve never been married, and I’m an avid gym-goer. I love the outdoors and spend my free time with my nieces and nephew. In addition to working at Sidelines, I changed my life five years ago and started living differently. What works best for me is helping other people, so I got into a position to do that. I work at the Zepf Center and help people in recovery get jobs. Recently, we’ve had a couple of people land in management from being helped out.

What makes you the most eligible bachelor?

I’m a pretty basic dude, but I just go to the gym and have some witty tattoos. More than anything, though, I’m going to take what I’ve learned through various stages of management through the restaurant and eventually open my own restaurant and help people who are in recovery.

What’s your reason for signing up?

I’ve been single for 9 years and I figured out what worked best for me. I realized my value and I wouldn’t settle for less. Someone else referred me for this and tried to be a wingman for me.

Fun facts:

I was a four-year letterman at Adrian College for the Varsity Football team. I’m five years clean and sober.

Top qualities you look for in a partner:

Confidence. How you carry yourself, interact with other people and treat other people. The other one is looks. What attracts you first to a person? It’s their looks.

Tell us about your dream life:

I’d like to retire by 55 and by retirement I’m going to live off of the restaurant and help people get to the point where I can walk away.

Three things you enjoy doing in your free time:

I’m an avid outdoorsman who loves to deer hunt and turkey hunt with my niece. I love getting tattoos. I love going to the gym.

