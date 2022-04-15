Try some spirits with your ice cream at Coop’s

A devilishly delicious array of boozy milkshakes are the headline act at Coop’s, a new restaurant at 30 S. St. Clair St.

The brainchild of Brad Fields (owner of Netty’s) and Ed Beczynski (owner of the Blarney), Coop’s features a mouth watering array of milkshakes mixed with alcoholic beverages, from Mint Chocolate Chip to Cap’n Crunch.

In addition, a variety of other ice cream treats and snacks are available, including chili dogs from Netty’s, cheese fries, nachos and more.

The idea came about roughly five years ago as Fields and Beczynski traveled to visit Iowa and visited an establishment with a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, including boozy shakes. Ever since, the pair have considered opening a new place in Toledo sharing the unique treat. (One shake they had in Iowa made with Cap’n Crunch so totally bowled over Fields that they now serve it at Coop’s.)

Coop’s is open for business Monday through Thursday, 11am-9pm, and Friday & Saturday, 11am-11pm.