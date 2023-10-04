Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Home Food & Drink

Poppers October 2023

By Riley Runnells

French Gingerbread Man Cooking Class

Join a French Gingerbread Man Cooking Class on Monday, Oct. 2 from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. The “Roule Galette” is a French version of the Gingerbread Man story, and the Maumee branch library will host participants making their own roule galette in this French-themed cooking class. 501 River Road, Maumee. maumee.branch@toledoibrary.org or call 419-259-5360.

Harvest Brunch at Toledo GROWS’ Urban Farm

For a farm-to-table meal in a small group setting, head to the Harvest Brunch at Toledo GROWS Urban Farm, 900 Oneida St., on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 am to 12 pm. This culinary experience is one in a series featuring produce from the Urban Farm. Chef Pam Weirauch is preparing this family-friendly meal, and attendees can enjoy it indoors or outdoors, buffet style. Adult beverages available along with a tour of the farm. Tickets are $50. Visit  Harvest Brunch at Toledo GROWS’ Urban Farm with Chef Pam Weirauch on Facebook.

First Annual VINO Wine Festival 

The Vintners in Northwest Ohio host their inaugural Wine Festival Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1 pm at the Wood County Fair Grounds. A celebration of Northwest Ohio wine and food featuring shopping, music and fun. Wineries pouring reds, whites, blushes, fruit and dessert wines include Buckeye Winery, Lincoln Way Vineyards and Gillig Winery. Tickets $40 to $50.  13800 West Poe Road. Visit ohiowines.org.

Previous articlePuzzle Answers October 2023
Next articleTheater Dads Make a Splash with “Stage Door Podcast”
Riley Runnells

Recent Articles

Musicians playing

August Music Calendar 2023

Shannon Merryman

Music Notes: January 2023

TCP Staff

Music Notes September 2023

Riley Runnells
Listen to “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” Live in Concert Nearly everyone has read, watched or heard of Harry Potter, the wizard whose adventures...

May 2023 Music Notes: TJO & Larry Fuller, “The Art of Art”

Riley Runnells
Larry Fuller with Toledo Jazz Orchestra The Toledo Jazz Orchestra will perform with pianist and Toledo native Larry Fuller at the Toledo Museum of Art’s...
Summer graphic

Summer in the City Calendar August 2023

Shannon Merryman
Sunday, July 30 through Saturday, Aug. 5 Wood County Fair Agriculture fair with a variety of activities including entertainment, competitions, parade, and more. Ticketed performance by...

Explore

Magazines

© 2023 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO