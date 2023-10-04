Poppers October 2023

French Gingerbread Man Cooking Class

Join a French Gingerbread Man Cooking Class on Monday, Oct. 2 from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. The “Roule Galette” is a French version of the Gingerbread Man story, and the Maumee branch library will host participants making their own roule galette in this French-themed cooking class. 501 River Road, Maumee. maumee.branch@toledoibrary.org or call 419-259-5360.

Harvest Brunch at Toledo GROWS’ Urban Farm

For a farm-to-table meal in a small group setting, head to the Harvest Brunch at Toledo GROWS Urban Farm, 900 Oneida St., on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 am to 12 pm. This culinary experience is one in a series featuring produce from the Urban Farm. Chef Pam Weirauch is preparing this family-friendly meal, and attendees can enjoy it indoors or outdoors, buffet style. Adult beverages available along with a tour of the farm. Tickets are $50. Visit Harvest Brunch at Toledo GROWS’ Urban Farm with Chef Pam Weirauch on Facebook.

First Annual VINO Wine Festival

The Vintners in Northwest Ohio host their inaugural Wine Festival Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1 pm at the Wood County Fair Grounds. A celebration of Northwest Ohio wine and food featuring shopping, music and fun. Wineries pouring reds, whites, blushes, fruit and dessert wines include Buckeye Winery, Lincoln Way Vineyards and Gillig Winery. Tickets $40 to $50. 13800 West Poe Road. Visit ohiowines.org.