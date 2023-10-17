Poppers November 2023

Quenched & Tempered reboots kitchen

Quenched & Tempered, a downtown Toledo brewery on Jackson St. at 12th, known for an expansive list of brews, has leased its kitchen to Chef Tim Richardson of Tapestry Foods and now provides tempting bites from locally sourced, quality ingredients combined with a love of both gluten free and vegan options. Dine on soft pretzel bites, loaded tater tots, nachos and more. 1210 Jackson St. 419-469-2277. Quenchedandtempered.com.

Sip, Sip Hooray

Enjoy wine, local beer and bourbon tastings at this annual wine gala. Live music will entertain while grazing on the culinary talents of local restaurants. This year’s expanded event will have more activities, more prizes and more space to mingle with friends as well as the annual auction. $75. All proceeds benefit Mobile Meals of Toledo. Thursday, Nov. 9, 6pm. The Venues, 540 S St Clair St. mobilemeals.org/sip23/

First Annual T-Town Burn Down

The first annual Toledo hot sauce expo will heat up the Glass City with 50 hot sauce vendors, plenty of sampling, eating contests, food trucks and a live DJ. Registration is required to participate in one of the food eating contests. All are welcome. $10: kids 10 and under free. Saturday, Nov. 18, noon to 8 pm. Sunday, Nov. 19, noon to 6 pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. t-townburndown.com