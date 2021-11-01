Poppers – November 2021

Libations at Libbey

Has your whistle been made wet by all the vino talk in this issue? Make plans to swing by Libbey House on Thursday, November 4 for their latest wine tasting event. Led by Jim Sautter of Sautter’s Market, who is also a Level One Sommelier, the tasting will feature presentations of six wines (one sparkling) along with appetizers carefully curated to pair with the wines featured. Masks are requested while in Libbey House, and hand sanitizer will be available. $40. 6-8pm. 2008 Scottwood Ave.419-252-0722. libbeyhouse.org

Something’s brewing at Oak Openings

Visitors looking to unwind with a lovely beverage after a visit to the Beach Ridge Area at Oak Openings Metropark are in luck. The Wheelhouse, a new combination brewery and coffee bar, is scheduled to open this month. Featuring excellent coffee, espresso and more from Black Kite Coffee as well as a nano-brewery from HEAVY Beer Co., with several beers actually brewed on site, the Wheelhouse will be the first food and beverage operation in a Toledo Metropark. For the latest information, visit facebook.com/heavybeerco.

In my day, you only had beer OUTSIDE the classroom…

Raise a glass in tribute! The beers created by Lourdes University’s Craft Beverages program have been honored with several awards over the past few months. In August, the program’s ales earned them second place for Hybrid Beers and third place for English and Commonwealth Ales at the Henry County Fair. Then in September, the program took home three medals as part of the US Open College Beer Championship. The Lourdes University Craft Beverages program offers a bachelor’s degree as the first University in America to offer a Full-Bodied degree program in 2019.