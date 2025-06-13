Poppers June 2025

Father’s Day BBQ at the Zoo

Celebrate Dad at the Toledo Zoo’s Father’s Day BBQ on Sunday, June 15 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Malawi Event Center. Guests will enjoy a buffet featuring brats, brisket, baked beans, sides, desserts and beverages, plus live music, an animal demonstration and a kid’s craft. Tickets include zoo admission, complimentary parking and assigned seating. Prices are $45 for member adults ($50 non-members) and $35 for member children ages 2–11 ($40 non-members). All reservations are non-refundable. The event is held rain or shine. For questions, contact Group Sales at 419-385-5721 ext. 6001 or [email protected].

Italian Bowl Kickoff Party to Launch Restaurant Week

The Italian Bowl Kickoff Party will take place Sunday, June 22 from 6 to 7 pm at The Ribbon at Glass City Metropark, celebrating the start of ‘Passport to the Taste of Italy Restaurant Week.’ Hosted by Q105’s Eric Chase and presented by Maumee Bay Brewing, Southern Glazers and Toledo City Paper, the event features unlimited food stations from The Garden by Poco Piatti and Hajjar Hospitality—offering arancini, caprese skewers, kafta meatballs, baked ziti and wood-fired pizzas. Tickets are $50 and include two drink tickets for beer, wine or seltzer. A full cash bar with specialty cocktails will also be available. pos.rinkmanagement.com/theribbonroller/checkout/italian/products

Summer Cake Pop Workshop Offers Sweet Seasonal Fun

Handmade Toledo will host a Summer Cake Pop Workshop on Saturday, June 28 from 2:30 to 4 pm at 1717 Adams St. Participants will learn to shape, dip and decorate six festive, summer-themed cake pops in this hands-on class—perfect for parties, gifts or a creative treat. No baking experience is needed, and all materials are provided. Guests will also enjoy complimentary refreshments while they craft their creations. Tickets are $35 plus a small service fee. Space is limited. midwestcraftingcrew.com