Poppers July 2021

Fleatown in T-Town

Looking for a fun day of shopping at an unexpected location? Check out a variety of handmade and vintage items at Fleatown Market, a community market experience held at Toledo Spirits on Saturday, July 10. This outdoor event will feature 20 area retailers, food trucks and music, and hey— Toledo Spirits can help you partake in a classic cocktail or other beverage, as well!

2-7pm. 1301 N. Summit St.

fleatownmarket.com Free

Delicious wines, sight unseen

Experience wine tasting in a whole new way and raise money to help blind or visually impaired individuals during the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio’s Blind Wine Event on Thursday, July 22. Attendees will experience a series of wine tasting challenges. Admission includes wine samples, food pairings and your own personal blindfold. Attendance is limited. If you miss the July event, two more are scheduled, for October and December.

$45. 5:30pm. 1002 Garden Lake Pkwy.,

419-720-3937. sightcentertoledo.org

Pizza! Everywhere there’s pizza!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Well, besides the holidays. But any day where you can eat a lot of pizza is a close second! That’s right, Sylvania’s annual Pizza Palooza celebration is returning to Centennial Terrace on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31! Though cancelled last year, the festival will return for its tenth year. Live music and plenty of activities for the kids will be featured. Search “Pizza Palooza” on Facebook for the latest information!