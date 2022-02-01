POPPERS – February

Ready! Set! Soup!

The Cherry Street Mission celebrates its 75th anniversary this year with events throughout the year commemorating the occasion. The festivities kick with a National Day of Soup Challenge (in a nod to Cherry Street’s start as a soup kitchen) on Sunday, February 13. Area restaurants will participate in a competition held at the Mac Street Café, with four local chefs preparing a soup for guests, staff and those served at the Mission. Attendees will select the winner. For more information, visit cherrystreetmission.org.

Sushi!! For the whole family

With two exclamation points in the name, Foodology sure seems excited about their upcoming “Sushi!!” classes, being held on Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20. The Saturday class is marked as Adults Only while the Sunday course is listed as Family Friendly. Both sessions will offer instruction on proper knife skills and rolling sushi. Adults are welcome to bring their own adult beverages to either class. Sushi!! Adults Only: $65. 4:30pm. Family Friendly: $55 for adults, $50 for 13-17, $45 for 12 and younger. 3pm. 2050 W. Laskey. foodologytoledo.com

Sunday Breakfasts for the Commodore

The River View Yacht Club is once more hosting Commodore’s Breakfast Buffet Fundraisers every Sunday morning. Featuring a full slate of morning favorites like omelettes, bacon, fruit and more, the buffet offers a delicious start to your Sunday at a reasonable price. All proceeds from the breakfasts will go toward putting on the Yacht Club’s annual Commodore’s Ball. Sundays through March 27. $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children 12 and under. 8:30am-11:30am. 5981 Edgewater Dr. 419-729-9251. rvyc.us

Show your love with a salami rose

Celebrate the season of romance the best way possible: with the person you love and a lot of meat and cheese. Benfield Wines is offering a charcuterie board course where you can learn to make delicious dips, ideas for wine pairings, tips on arranging your own boards and how to craft a rose made out of salami. Add in a complimentary wine flight of your choosing and the chance to nosh on different items and you have a lovely evening. $20. 12:30pm-2pm. Saturday, February 19. 102 N. Main St., Swanton. 419-862-5427. benfieldwines.com