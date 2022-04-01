Poppers – April 2022

Giving a token of love at Lowrider

Diners can share the love at Lowrider Cafe, across from the Main Branch of the Library downtown at 316 N. Michigan St. Owner Jacob Estrada and his wife Sylvia sell “love tokens” to diners for $7, good for one free meal to be provided for individuals in need. All customers who buy a token are also given a paper heart to write their name on, which is added to a collection on the wall. “I just want to do good, like I was taught to do. Even if I’m imperfect, I feel like I’m doing something right,” Estrada explained.

Express Olgas arrives

Graze! Shared Kitchens (where local restaurants prepare menu items from other known eateries and have them available for carryout) have partnered with Michigan-based Mediterranean restaurant Olga’s Kitchen to bring the chain’s trademark dishes back to northwest Ohio. Olga’s Express now offers the restaurant’s signature Olga wraps, salads and more for delivery or carryout at two Graze! Locations— 1734 Laskey in Toledo and 1121 Louisiana Ave. in Perrysburg. For more information on Olga’s menu items or

to place an order online, visit olgas.com

All that jazz, for a good cause

The moving and soothing music of jazz saxophonist Mike Williams will be front and center at the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center’s Annual Jazz Brunch fundraiser, Saturday, April 2. Hailing from Cincinnati, Williams has called Toledo home for the past 8 years, blending pop, oldies, gospel and more into an unforgettable performance style. Fellow musicians Dorothy Gray, John Cleveland and Sheila Brown will also perform. All proceeds will benefit the Center’s Freedom School 2022 summer reading program. $45 donation. 11am-2pm. The Pinnacle, Indian Wood Circle, Maumee. 419-473-1167. monroestumc.com