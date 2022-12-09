December Poppers

Mondays! Am I right?

Every Monday is a Whiskey Monday at Levi & Lilac’s, which means 1⁄2 off all whiskey pours while you listen to live music featuring Jake Pilewski. 301 River Road, Maumee. 567-402-4308. leviandlilacs.com

Carols & Ales

On Sunday, December 18 from 6-9 p.m. and Monday, December 19 from 6:30-9:30pm, join whateverandeveramen. for an evening of traditional Christmas carols to celebrate the holiday season. You’ll be encouraged to sing along and to raise a glass with some drinking songs. Your $20 ticket permits entry to the event, plus a pint of delicious craft beer from Earnest Brew Works. 25 S. St. Clair, Toledo. Tickets and additional info at whateverchoir.org/schedule

Say Cheese!

On Tuesday, December 13 from 6-8pm, join a cheese tasting & charcuterie board workshop at Toledo Spirits, 1301 North Summit St., Toledo. Upgrade your holiday entertaining skills with a fun and delicious charcuterie class curated by local cheese expert Liz Donaldson! Guests will enjoy a cheese tasting and learn various techniques for building beautiful and delicious charcuterie boards before making their own charcuterie board to take home. Tickets include the tasting, class, take home charcuterie and one cocktail. Additional drinks and food will be available for purchase. Tickets at Eventbrite. 419-662-9521. toledospirits.com