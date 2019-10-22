Why Should Judge Josh Lanzinger Be Re-Elected?

Sponsored Content

Only one race for Toledo Municipal Court is contested and the incumbent, Josh Lanzinger, is running for re-election for a second term. Who is he?

Josh was adopted into a family of Polish/German ethnicity and for 47 years he has called Toledo home. He attended Regina Coeli, St. Pius X and St. Francis de Sales before receiving a B.A. in philosophy from the University of Dayton.

He graduated from the UT College of Law and became a practicing lawyer, handling a variety of civil and criminal cases, but the events of 9/11 prompted him to enlist in the U.S. Army. One of the “older” recruits, Josh trained at Ft. Benning and served in Iraq.

Upon his honorable discharge, Josh worked as an assistant Ohio Attorney General, handling workers’ compensation cases throughout Northwest Ohio. He was elected judge of the Toledo Municipal Court in 2013 and served as its administrative and presiding judge in 2017-18.

During his more than 20 years in the legal profession, Josh has served on over a dozen committees and boards, which are listed on his website, JudgeLanzinger.com.

The judge believes in service to his country and his community—he is the only military veteran on Toledo Municipal Court. He is well respected by the public and by safety forces and has the endorsement of labor organizations and the Toledo Police Command Officers Association.

Josh has a lifelong interest in physical fitness, earning a black belt in Chinese Kempo Karate and teaching adult fitness classes with his personal training certification. He is devoted to family and enjoys riding his motorcycle in his free time.

To encourage voters to know him, he created a 10 episode YouTube series, “A View from the Bench” that is also posted on JudgeLanzinger.com.

Early voting is now possible at Monroe and 13th Streets downtown until the November 5th election.

Judge Josh Lanzinger needs your vote!