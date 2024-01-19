Home Locals Toledo City Paper Holiday Photo Roundup By Riley Runnells January 19, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt We hope everyone had a relaxing holiday! We had Toledo City Paper readers submit some of their holiday photos to be featured in a Toledo City Paper. Check out these photos, below: 1 of 6 Photo from Emily Archer. Photo from Virginia Shine. Photo from Luanne Swigart. Photo from Kristin Tipping Ward. Photo from Duffee Marie Maddox. Photo from Sarah Jane. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Previous articleA Money Tree Opens in ToledoNext articleMusic Notes February 2024 Riley Runnells Recent Articles Local Events Music Notes February 2024 Business A Money Tree Opens in Toledo Local Events Ryan Dunlap Releases New Album