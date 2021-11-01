Local Instagrams for You to Follow – November 2021

We’re highlighting some of the area’s sharpest dressed men in honor of Toledo GQ!

@djrobsample: Local DJ for the @Hollywoodcasino who takes pattern clashing to the next level, in the best way possible.

@IamSlew: Visual artist who’s personal style is just as unique as his artworks. Photo by @2canshoot

@eden_couture: Toledo based clothing designer that specializes in bespoke mens wear. Get the most unique tux for your next occasion with them!

@worldwidegodi Local clothing designer & entrepreneur who rocks the hell out of his clothing brand, @midwestkids, while dressing his son just as fresh!