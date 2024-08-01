Your Guide to Jeep Fest 2024

It’s that time of year again: Jeep Fest is here! The seventh annual Toledo Jeep Fest, in our city, the birthplace of the Jeep, welcomes Jeep owners to cruise our city streets. Downtown Toledo hosts the All-Jeep Parade accompanied by a variety of activities for Jeep-lovers of all ages. See the full Jeep Fest schedule of events, below.

Day 1: Thursday, August 1

3 pm – 8 pm: Jeep Off-Road Course Welcome Party

18 obstacles on a course hosted by Monroe Superstore and organized by Misfit Jeepers. With a DJ, unique giveaways and more! 15160 S Dixie Highway. 734-230-7986. monroesuperstore.com

Day 2: Friday, August 2

6 pm – 10 pm:

Indoor Exhibit @ the Glass City Center presented by KeyBank

Rock Crawling Course presented by Lathrop

Vendor Midway presented by Rouen

Food Trucks

Beer Gardens presented by Ohio Lottery

Levis Square presented by Monroe Superstore

Glass City Crawlers Block Party presented by Jeep Country Federal Credit Union.

Car crushing, RTI ramp & balance block opportunities, vendors, DJs, food trucks and more! 401 Jefferson Ave. 419-255-3300. glasscitycenter.com

Day 3: Saturday, August 3

10 am: All-Jeep Parade driven by Yark Jeep

10 am – 6 pm:

Outdoor Park-N-Shine Show presented by Directions Credit Union

Indoor Exhibit @ the Glass City Center presented by KeyBank

Speaker Series presented by NW Ohio AGC

Rock Crawling Course presented by Lathrop

Vendor Monkey presented by Rouen

Kids’ Zone @ Imagination Station presented by Jennite & Lucas County Children Services

Family Zone @ Hensville Park including inflatable games powered by Cenovus

Live Bands & Entertainment

Food Trucks

Beer Gardens presented by Ohio Lottery

Levis Square presented by Monroe Superstore

4 pm: Official Program & Commemoration

6:30 pm: Mark Farner’s American Band Concert at Promenade Park. Gates open at 4:30 pm. Tckets at hbconcertsinc.com

Day 4: Sunday, August 4

9:15 am – 10 am: Mobis 1-mile Walk hosted by Run Toledo

9:30 am: 4-mile Run hosted by Run Toledo

9 am – 12 pm:

Indoor Exhibit @ the Glass City Center Convention Center presented by KeyBank

RC Rock Crawling Course presented by Lathrop

Vendor Monkey presented by Rouen

Food Trucks

Beer Gardens presented by Ohio Lottery

Family Zone @ Hensville Park including inflatable games powered by Cenovus

Levis Square presented by Monroe Superstore

Toledo Jeep Fest Brand Standards

A message from the Board of Directors

In 2023, Toledo Jeep Fest brought more than 72,000 people from 40 states and multiple foreign countries, making it one of the best attended Jeep-related events in the country.

This success has been the result of community partnerships. While the event focuses on Jeeps, it relates a larger story about our city and region. The Jeep was born here, and that makes this event different.

We will continue to shine the spotlight on Toledo and Toledo Jeep Fest as the event continues to gain momentum on the national stage, ensuring that Toledo Jeep Fest stands out from other similar events throughout the nation.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Jeeps

Sure, Jeeps are fun, but did you know these fun facts?

The original design only took two days

The United States government knew its aging fleet of Model T’s was no match for WWII. With US involvement in the war on the horizon, Karl Probst began designing a small, lightweight, three-seat, four-wheel-drive vehicle for a truck company called Bantam on July 17, 1940. Two days later, the entire proposal was ready to go.

Willys and Ford came in later

As a small company, Bantam was unable to produce the number of vehicles needed, so the Army handed the blueprints to Willys and Ford. Ford innovated the “Pygmy” design and four-wheel steering was introduced with the Willys Quad.

Thank Ford for the front

While the Pygmy’s flat front grill is an iconic style today, the design wasn’t for the sake of fashion— it simply made quality production easier.

The name is a mystery

How did the phrase “General Purpose vehicle” turn into the word “Jeep?” It probably didn’t. There are theories as to how the name “Jeep” came to be, but nobody knows for sure.

Maybe Popeye had something to do with the name

Eugene the Jeep, a character in Popeye, appeared a few years prior to the Bantam 4×4. Perhaps Eugene inspired the name of the vehicle.

The first public outing of a 4×4 was a big step

Actually, it was a lot of steps. The first time the public saw a 4×4 was when it was driven up the steps of the U.S. Capitol. When a curious audience asked what the vehicle was, the driver said, “It’s a jeep.” Willys-Overland filed a trademark application two years later.

Willys assumed only farmers would want the Willys Station Wagon

While Willys assumed the Wagon would mostly be sold to be used as utilitarian farm vehicles, agriculture can’t have all the fun. The Willys Station Wagon hit the streets (and trails) almost as soon as the war ended and is the forerunner to the modern SUV.

The Wagoneer was the first SUV

The Wagoneer was developed to replace the Station Wagon and the public loved the vehicle’s modern conveniences, like an automatic transmission and power steering.

The longest off-road trip was 21,000 miles

In 1978, 14 people took six stock Jeep CJs to the southernmost point of South America. Five months later, the crew finished trekking more than 20,000 miles through some of the world’s harshest terrain, reaching the northern reaches of Alaska. Not only was it absolutely badass, “The Expediciones De Las Americas” was the longest off-road trip in history.

No doors, no problem

While you can remove the doors on any vehicle, we don’t suggest it. The Jeep Wrangler is the only car that is designed to have its doors removed.

Jeep is the most Instagrammed car

A Honda Civic just doesn’t look as good.

“Willies” isn’t the right pronunciation

Before “Jeep,” the vehicle was “Willys,” named after John North Willys. While it is most commonly pronounced “willies,” Willys himself pronounced his last name as “Willis.” When you mention this, Jeep historians and enthusiasts may become “willy” argumentative.