Trivia Night Roundup

Where you can find great pub trivia in Toledo

Do you know more about who has won Oscars than anyone else? Can you name that tune in only a few notes? You may be ready to test your knowledge at any of the numerous trivia nights that can be found at bars all over the Glass City area. Here’s a list of places you can go to show off your skills.

This list is not comprehensive. If you know of a local trivia night not listed here, contact us at editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com

TRIVIA NIGHTS

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill

2200 Maple St., Maumee

567-302-3030

Every Monday at 7 p.m until 10 p.m.

Beer Barrel features classic pub games hosted live through Sporcle. Participants have the chance to win a $15 gift card and a $10 gift card for first and second place winners.

Bier Stube

5333 Monroe St.

419-841-7999

Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

With 60+ beers on tap, Bier Stube features trivia night every Taco Tuesday. Participants play in teams and have the opportunity to win prizes.

Blarney Irish Pub

601 Monroe St.

419-418-2339

Every Monday at 6 pm and 7 pm

Blarney’s Irish Pub features two free rounds of trivia hosted by Sporcle every Monday. Teams play together and submit answers online. Blarney’s recommends to RSVP ahead of time due to limited space.

The Casual Pint

3550 Executive Pkwy

419-930-4233

Every Sunday at 5 pm and 6pm, every Thursday at 7 pm and 8 pm

With some of the best craft beers in the region, The Casual Pint features trivia hosted through Sporcle. Every month is a different theme and participants get to play twice per night to double the odds of winning.

Home Slice Pizza

28 S St. Clair

419-724-7437

Every Wednesday at 7 pm and 8 p.m, every Monday 7 pm and 8 p.m.

Participants have the opportunity to win a $20 gift card for first place and $10 gift card for second place.

Jed’s On Campus

3534 Dorr St.

419-720-8888

Every Wednesday at 7 pm and 8 pm

With a large selection of food and beer, Jed’s on Campus features trivia night hosted online by Sporcle. Teams have opportunities to win prizes.

Juniper Brewing Company

145 S. Main St., Bowling Green

419-575-0165

Every Tuesday at 7 pm and 8 pm

Located in the heart of Bowling Green, Juniper Brewing Company featured trivia night every Tuesday through Sporcle. There are no admission costs or team minimums.

Local Thyme

6719 Providence St., Whitehouse

567-246-5014

Every Thursday at 7 pm and 8 pm

Hosted by Sporcle, participants can play two rounds and have the chance to win a $15 gift card for first place in each round, and a $10 gift card for second place.

Next Door Pub & Grub

5931 Heatherdowns Blvd

419-724-2333

Every Tuesday at 7 pm and 8 pm

$1 tacos and $2.50 margaritas sound like a deal when paired with trivia! Hosted by Sporcle, participants have the opportunity to win a $15 gift card for first place and a $10 gift card for second place.

Route 64 Pub & Grub

10335 Waterville St, Whitehouse

419-877-5320

Every Saturday at 7 pm to 9 pm

Reserve a table at Route 64 Pub & Grub and enjoy a beer or snack while testing your knowledge!

Shawn’s Irish Tavern

7436 W. Bancroft St., Sylvania.

419-724-7981

Every Tuesday at 7 pm

Between burgers and beer, trivia night is in the clear! Shawn’s Irish Tavern hosts trivia night every Tuesday.

Sidelines Sports Eatery and Pub

6060 Renaissance Pl

419-724-1800

Every Tuesday at 7 pm and 8 pm

1430 Holland Rd, Maumee

419-897-5050

Every Wednesday and Friday at 7 pm and 8 pm

Between sports games and drinks, Sidelines makes the perfect place to test your knowledge. Participants have the opportunity to win a $15 gift card for first place and $10 for second place.

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

3115 W Bancroft St.

419-720-1818

Every Tuesday at 7 pm to 9 pm

Hosted by Rich and Ronnie G every Tuesday, with over 50 questions across six categories, Stubborn Brother’s makes trivia night fun. The top three teams win prizes!

The V.I. Pizzeria & Sports Bar

4984 N. Holland Sylvania Rd, Sylvania

419-841-5100

Mondays at 6:30 pm and 7:30pm

Classic pub trivia hosted by Sporcle, participants can play in teams and have the opportunity to win a $20 gift card for first place and a $15 gift card for second place.

NAME THAT TUNE

Backyard BBQ & Booze

2600 W Sylvania Ave. #1

419-475-2515

Thursdays at 7 pm

Hosted by Josh, Backyard BBQ & Booze hosts ‘Name That Tune’ every Tuesday unless otherwise posted. Participants can come enjoy food and drinks while testing their knowledge.

Cheers Sports Eatery

7131 Orchard Centre Dr

419-491-0990

Every Tuesday at 7 pm and 8 pm, every Thursday at 7 pm and 8 pm

Participants have the opportunity to name that tune and have the chance to win a $20 gift card for first place and a $10 gift card for second place.

Distillery

4311 Heatherdowns Blvd

419-382-1444

Every Sunday at 8 pm

Featuring live bans, craft beer, and a wide selection of food, The Distillery hosts ‘Name that Tune’ every Monday.

Jed’s

855 S Holland Sylvania Rd

419-214-0868

Every Wednesday at 7 pm until 10 pm

With jumbo wings, half off appetizers, and Josh, participants can come ‘Name That Tune’ for a chance to win prizes!

The SandBar

855 S Holland Sylvania Rd

419-868-6666

Every Friday at 7 p.m.

The SandBar is introducing ‘Name That Tune’ along with outdoor volleyball, drinks, food, and more!