Toledo-Area Swimming Holes Worth Jumping Into

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UPDATED: July 31, 2026

Summertime means swimming time in Ohio, and there are plenty of options in the 419! Whether you need some leisurely exercise, want to meet other locals, or just have to get the kids out of the house, we’ve got the list of best swimming holes to jump into!

Rolf Park

2115 Cass Rd., Maumee

12pm-7pm, Monday-Wednesday, & Saturday

12pm-9pm, Thursday-Friday

12pm-6pm, Sunday

Open May 30 through August 1

Rolf Park Pool features several colorful waterslides and free community events. You can even rent it for a pool party! Although open to the public, there is an admission charge of $5-10 per person (depending on height). Memberships are available to Maumee residents. Search for “Rolf Park Pool” on maumee.org, or call 419-820-6234 for more details.

Plummer Pool

6940 Maplewood Ave., Sylvania

12pm-7pm, Monday-Saturday

1pm-7pm, Sunday

Open May 22 through Labor Day

Admission fees for Sylvania residents are $3 for kids under age 12, and $4 for swimmers aged 12 and up. For non-residents, the price is $8 and $12, respectively. Memberships, rentals and swimming lessons are also available. For more information, go to playsylvania.com/plummer-pool or call 419-882-1500.

Centennial Quarry

5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania

12pm-7pm, daily

Open May 25 through Labor Day

Surrounded by rock cliffs and averaging 22 feet deep, spring-fed Centennial Quarry is a great option for teen and young-adult swimmers. Take advantage of the diving platforms, water toys and swim rafts while you’re there. For people who don’t like to get wet, there are alternatives: the quarry also has a sandy beach, volleyball courts and a basketball court. Admission is $7 per person, although single & family memberships are also available, as well as 10-day passes. Visit playsylvania.com/centennial-quarry, or call 419-882-1500.

The Cool Zone | The Toledo Zoo

2 Hippo Way

10am-one hour before the zoo closes, daily

Open May 25th through Labor Day

Enjoy the wildlife views at the Toledo Zoo, and then cool off in the Cool Zone! The Cool Zone is included in your Zoo admission; zoo memberships are also available. For more information, visit toledozoo.org, or call 419-385-5721.

Rolling Hills Water Park

7660 Stony Creek Road, Ypsilanti, MI

12pm-7pm, daily

Open May 23 through Labor Day

Check out Rolling Hills Water Park and experience a fun-filled day. The park is jam-packed with activities for the whole family including a wave pool, lazy river, and water slides. Admission is $12 for residents and $16 for non-residents. Save $2 on admission fees if you arrive after 5pm! Visit washtenaw.org/rolling-hills-water-park or call 734-484-9676.

Thorn Park Splash Pad

21311 Telegraph Rd., Brownstown Charter Township, MI

Sessions: 11am-1pm, 1:30pm-3:30pm, and 4pm-6p

Open May 23 through Labor day

Step out of Toledo and take a quick drive to Thorn Park! With a variety of ways to cool-off, the entire family can enjoy themselves. Pack a picnic and soak up the rays all day. Admission is $3 per session, and the park operates on an entirely cashless system. Visit brownstownrec.org for more information.

Toledo City Pools

The City of Toledo operates several pools within the 419. Look below to find the one closest to you! Admission is $1 for kids aged 12 and under, and $2 for individuals aged 13 and up. Because Toledo City pools may close without notice due to mechanical or weather issues, call 419-936-2875 for recreation information, or search for pool information on the city website at toledo.oh.gov.

Pools are open 1pm-6pm, Monday-Friday; 12pm-6pm, Saturday-Sunday. Roosevelt and Willys Pools are closed Mondays. Navarre, Pickford, and Wilson Pools, and Jamie Farr Splash Pad are closed Tuesdays.

Willys Complex Pool: 1375 Hillcrest Ave., 419-936-2928. Pool lifts available.

Navarre Pool: 1001 White St., 419-936-3064. Pool lifts available.

Pickford Pool: 3000 Medford Dr., 419-936-2501. Sloped entry available.

**Savage Splash Pad Water Play Park: 645 Vance St.; currently closed for the season due to construction and new upgrades coming summer 2027!

Roosevelt Pool: 910 Dorr St., 419-936-2863. Pool lifts available.

Wilson Pool: 3253 Otto St., 419-936-3071. Pool lifts available.

Jamie Farr Splash Pad: 2140 Summit St., 419-936-3887.

Perrysburg Municipal Pool

915 Elm St., Perrysburg

1pm-8:30pm, Thursday-Saturday

Open May 30 through August 9

Admission is $12 for non-residents aged 6 and up, payable by cash or credit card. All children ages 5 and under, regardless of residency, get free admission. Residents of Perrysburg or the Perrysburg City School District are eligible to purchase a season pass. Need more info? Call 419-872-7966 or visit ci.perrysburg.oh.us.

Lakeside Chautauqua

236 Walnut Ave., Lakeside

2026 Day Passes (May 22 through Labor Day): $34 (weekdays) or $40 (weekends) for adults, $18 for ages 15-21, $5 for ages 6-14; free for guests 5 and under & 90 and over. Season passes are also available for purchase.

Need a change of pace driving home from Cedar Point? The historic gated community of Lakeside, Ohio, has several options for adults and kids that love the water. A day or season pass gets you access to Lakeside’s 700-foot dock stretching into Lake Erie. A sandy beach area is available for sunbathing, wading and swimming, provided lifeguards are on duty. Swimming lessons can be purchased for all ages on weekdays. Lakeside also features a Splash Park and a children’s pool with a safety fence, bench seating and a zero-depth entry pool. Visit the website at lakesideohio.com or call 419-798-4461 for more information.

Maumee Bay State Park

1400 State Park Rd., Oregon

6am-11pm, daily. Swimming is permitted from daylight to dusk.

This 1,336-acre recreational facility offers a little something for everyone. Maumee Bay boasts two sandy beaches, one on Lake Erie’s shore and one on a lake within the park. Forgot the cooler? There’s also a concession area, as well as changing booths. Besides swimming, other activities include camping, boating, fishing, golf and hiking trails through meadows, woods and marshes. Find more information at parks.ohiodnr.gov/maumeebay or by calling 419-836-7758.

White Star Quarry

925 S. Main St., Gibsonburg

12pm-8pm, daily

Open June 6 through August 23

Located on an 800-acre park, White Star Quarry is a popular place for scuba divers as well as casual swimmers. Divers can not only see fish and underwater plant life but sunken boats and even a motorcycle that has become a popular underwater photo op! Admission to the grounds is free. The fee to scuba dive is $30 per person per day, and swimming at the beach is $10 (Mon-Thurs) or $12 (Fri-Sun) for individuals aged 13 and up, $5 for kids aged 3-12 years, and free for kids under 2 years. Scuba concessions, such as oxygen refills, and equipment rentals are also available. Other area activities include camping, hiking, and fishing. Get more information, including current weather and water conditions, at whitestarquarry.com or call 419-334-4495.

Bowling Green City Pool & Waterpark

520 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green

12pm-8:45pm, daily. See website for full schedule.

This award-winning city pool has several fun water features, including a lap pool, waterslide, diving boards, splash pad, a reserved toddler area and a lazy river. Coolers and outside food (except baby food) are not permitted, but there are concessions available for purchase. Admission prices for non-residents are $9.75 for adults, $8.75 for kids aged K-12, and $6.75 for children 6 and under, while residents pay $7.25, $6.50, and $4.75, respectively. Season passes are also available for both residents and non-residents. For the pool’s full schedule, search the city website at bgohio.org, or call 419-373-1778.

East Harbor State Park Beach

1169 N. Buck Road, Lakeside-Marblehead

Open dawn to dusk, daily. Free admission.

Prefer the feeling of sand between your toes? Pack a picnic and head out to East Harbor State Park and its 1,500-foot sand beach. A picnic area is nearby, as well as the East Harbor State Park Marina & Restaurant. There are no lifeguards, so swim at your own risk. While in the area, enjoy one of the park’s 11 hiking trails, rent a bicycle, enjoy some volleyball, or camp for the weekend. Get more info at parks.ohiodnr.gov/eastharbor, or call 419-734-4424.

Coontz Recreation Center Splash Pad

5330 Seaman Rd., Oregon

Open 10am-9:30pm, daily. Free admission.

This fresh addition to the Coontz Recreation Complex is the perfect spot for those seeking fun under the sun. The 2,400 square foot pad includes 14 different environments for play, including a 360-degree basketball water cannon, baseball bat fountain sprayers, a misting soccer goal, and assorted ground sprayers throughout. For more information, call the Oregon Recreation Department at 419-698-7169.

Olander Park

6930 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania

June 1 through August 22: 12pm-6pm Wednesday-Friday & 12pm-7pm weekends. August 23 through Labor Day: open weekends only.

Olander Park is the perfect location to swim, paddleboat, and fish. The authentic, 28-acre sand beach is overseen by lifeguards. Paddleboats, rowboats, kayaks, and paddleboards are available for rental. Park access is free, while swimming admission fees are $5 for Sylvania School District residents, $7 for non-residents, and free for children aged 2 & under. Family and individual memberships are also available. See outdoorsylvania.com/olander-park or call 419-882-8313 for more details.