Toledo-Area Restaurants Offering Carry-out, Delivery, Curbside and More

Local restaurants need our support.

If you want to take advantage of curbside pickup, special discounts, family meals and other creative options— read on. We’ve rounded up more than 200 local restaurants offering carry-out, delivery, and more.

Please note— Due to this rapidly-changing circumstance, this is not an exhaustive list. Many restaurants are operating within limited hours, so please check. Curbside service and delivery are only listed when specifically mentioned, but most restaurants will likely offer those services upon request.

If you don’t see your favorite on this list, we’ll add it— just email us with the details.

First published: March 17, 2020 Last update: February 14, 2022

The Adams Street Cafe

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Regular menu not available currently, offering a pre-order fried chicken dinner carryout meal for $40.

Aistear Brewing

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer

Tap room has been converted to a donation area for food/needed items for the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. Donate more than $5 of items and receive a $5 gift certificate for Aistear. They’ll also be donating 100% of tips to the food pantry. Open 2-9pm, 2-3pm currently reserved for seniors/high risk patrons.

All Crumbs Bakery

✓ Next-day curbside

✓ Next-day delivery

✓ Online ordering

Farmer’s Market pre-orders

Almost Human Coffee

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery



Ameera Mediterranean Bistro

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Arturo’s Pizza Kitchen

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Bakery Unlimited

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering through the mobile app— no longer accepting orders via phone

Barr’s Public House

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Barry Bagels

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ FREE Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Order the full menu— including bulk meats and cheeses and bagels by the dozen. Plus, up to two kids eat free when a parent purchases any regular sandwich and a drink.

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Becketts Burger Bar

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering



Beirut Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Benchmark Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Check out the curbside menu here. Open 11am-8pm, Monday-Saturday and from 3-8pm on Sunday.

Benfield Wines

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Wine



Biaggi’s

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

✓ Wine

Offered daily from 11am-7pm. Delivery fees waived for orders of $15 or more.

Big Apple Deli

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Drive through

✓ Delivery through UberEats

Biggby Coffee

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine

“We also have $10 take-home bottles of wines, $6 take-home entrees with a purchase of $9.95 in food, six-packs of BJ’s beer $8.95, and specialty beer 6 packs $9.95, and 6 packs of BJs handcrafted root beer $7.95. 11am-10pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.”

Black Kite Coffee

✓ Beer and wine

Blarney Irish Pub Toledo

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine

Available 3pm-7pm, Monday-Saturday.

“We’re offering Family Style lunch/dinners to take the pressure off what’s to eat with choice of one protein, starch and a side $40 for a family of 4, $60 for a family of 6, $75 for a family of 8.”

Bombay Kitchen

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

The Bottle Shop at Mancy’s

✓ Delivery available for certain purchases.

✓ Open for retail sales.

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Rewards available. 11am-8pm, Monday-Friday. 3-8pm, Saturday. 4-8pm, Sunday.

Bowling Green Beer Works

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer

Boyd’s Retro Candy Store

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Mail delivery

✓ Online ordering

Brandywine Country Club

✓ Carry-out

✓ To-go cocktails

BREW coffee bar

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Online ordering

Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop

✓ Carry-out

New hours: 8am-6pm daily

Briarfield Cafe

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Brieschke’s Bakery

✓ Drive-up service only

Bubba’s 33

✓ Curbside

✓ Online ordering

Byblos Restaurant Toledo

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine



Cafe Donuts

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery through DoorDash

Calvino’s

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine

Caper’s Restaurant & Bar

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery through OrderOnTheWay and GrubHub

✓ Beer

✓ To-go cocktails

Carlos Poco Loco

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

For additional details, online ordering, gift card specials, and more visit cocinadecarlos.com, carlospocoloco.com, or carlosquepasa.com.

Carlos Que Pasa

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

For additional details, online ordering, gift card specials, and more visit cocinadecarlos.com, carlospocoloco.com, or carlosquepasa.com.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer and wine

Order online at carrabbas.com. Use code ‘SPRING15’ to receive 15% off your order.

The Casual Pint

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

Fill your growlers and crowlers and pick up bottles and cans.

Chandler Cafe

✓ Carry-out

✓ Drive-up

Currently Limited Hours: 7am-2pm Mon-Fri, 8am-3pm Sat, 9am-2pm Sun

Charlie’s Homemade Ice Cream & Edibles

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

✓ Delivery

✓ Wine



Charlie’s Homemade Pizza & Italian Cuisine

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

✓ Delivery

Charlies Restaurants

✓ Carry-out

✓ Drive-through

✓ Online ordering

Chowders ‘N Moor

✓ Carry-out

✓ To-go cocktails



Ciao!

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery (through DoorDash)

Delivery and carry-out are available from 4-8pm daily.

Cinco de Mayo

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ To-go cocktails



City Barbeque

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ FREE Delivery

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer

City Egg

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

✓ Delivery (through DoorDash)

Clara J’s Tea Room

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Classic Cafe

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Cocina de Carlos Perrysburg

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Online ordering – Code CARLITOS for 15% discount|

✓ Beer

✓ To-go cocktails

For additional details, online ordering, gift card specials, and more visit cocinadecarlos.com, carlospocoloco.com, or carlosquepasa.com.

Cocina de Carlos Waterville

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering – Code CARLITOS for 15% discount

✓ Beer

✓ To-go cocktails

For additional details, online ordering, gift card specials, and more visit cocinadecarlos.com, carlospocoloco.com, or carlosquepasa.com.

Cousino’s Steakhouse

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer and wine

Family meals, hand-cut dry-aged steaks, weekly specials, retail wine and bottled beer, and more, is also available. For curbside carryout, call 419-693-0862. Hours: 3-7:30pm, Monday-Saturday.

Dales Bar & Grill

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer

✓ To-go cocktails

Damascene Grill

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery through DoorDash

Dandino’s Pizza & More

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Deet’s BBQ

✓ Carry-out via call ahead, online ordering, and walk-in

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery (through third party delivery via GrubHub DoorDash & UberEats)

“Catering in sandwich packages or platter packages and grab-and-go meals under $10, including sandwich, side, salad, corn bread & drink.”

Dexter’s

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer

✓ To-go cocktails

Pizza, daily specials, to-go beer and growler fills. Not currently accepting online orders.

Doc Watson’s

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Full menu available, plus food, beer, growlers, and wine.

DOMO

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery (limited area)

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Earnest Brew Works

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer

Open for to-go sales, 6-packs, 32 oz crowler cans, 64 growler fills and kegs.

Eat at Oasis

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Full menu available. Locations on Dorr St., near UT and on Laskey Road, near Miracle Mile Shopping Center.

El Camino Real

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer

✓ To-go cocktails

El Salto

✓ Carry-out

✓ To-go cocktails

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

✓ To-go cocktails



Eston’s Bakery

✓ Open for retail sales.

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Famous Daves

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

“Free delivery on any purchase $25 or more, using code: FREEDELIVERY at checkout online at famousdaves.com/togo. The All-American BBQ Feast is being offered at $49.99 or a Feast for 2 for $29.99. Use code BBQ1 for All-American BBQ Feast ($49.99) or code BBQ2 for Feast for 2 ($29.99) at checkout.”

Firehouse Subs

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Both locations— Monroe St. (419-725-9090) and the Navarre Avenue/ Oregon (419-214-0904)— are open.

Firepit Grille

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

The Fitness Shack

✓ Carry-out

The full menu is available.

Flying Rhino Coffee

✓ FREE Deliveries

Free delivery of coffee beans (12oz, 2lb, 5lb) with a minimum of $25. “If you are interested in this service please message us on Instagram, Facebook, or via email at angie@flyingrhinocoffee.com to receive a price list. Venmo and PayPal will be accepted for contactless payment.”

Focaccia’s Deli

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Four Fires Meadery

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer

“Open weekly on Tuesday through Friday 4 to 8pm, & Saturday noon to 3pm for to-go cans, growler fills, gift cards, mug club purchases & member bottle pickups. For gift cards, we will add $5 for every $20 spent and we will keep an updated draft menu on our page so you all know what we have available. We also accept advanced orders with 24 hr notice on our Facebook page through private messages.”

Fowl and Fodder

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery (through Deliver Toledo)

✓ Online ordering

Downtown Toledo location CURRENTLY CLOSED, Central Ave and Perrysburg still open

Free-Way Drive-In

✓ Carry-out

Call 419-691-9038

Frisch’s Big Boy

✓ Carry-out

✓ Drive through

✓ Delivery through DoorDash

Frogtown Johnnie’s

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Fusian

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ FREE Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Fusion Bistro and Bar

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer

✓ To-go cocktails

Garden Harvest | Marketplace & Deli

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer and wine

The full deli and growler fills are available.

Georgios Grill

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails



Gillig Winery

✓ Curbside for wine and growlers

✓ FREE Delivery for wine only through the end of April

✓ Online ordering

Call the winery at 419-408-3230 by 4pm daily and place your order, credit card payment only. Delivery drivers will then deliver your wine to your home between 4-6pm. Minimum $25 order, 10-mile delivery radius. Available Monday-Saturday. For more info on the Wine Club, see here.

Glendale Nutrition

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Online ordering

Golden Lily Chinese Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

Grumpy’s

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Call 419-241-6728 from 10am-2pm, Monday through Friday.

Home Slice Pizza

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery through DoorDash and GrubHub

Incorvaia’s Bene Italiano Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails



Inky’s Italian Foods

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

Inside the Five Brewing Company

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer

The full menu and to-go beers available. Open from 11am-8pm daily.

Jed’s Sylvania & King

✓ Carry-out

J&G Pizza & UPside Brewing

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer

All crowlers $6.

Jing Chuan

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Online orders

Kengo Sushi & Yakitori

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

KotoBuki Japanese Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Full menu, bottles beer, wine and sake available.

La Fiesta

✓ Carry-out

✓ To-go cocktails

Family-size specials are available. Orders are available from 11am-9pm daily. 11AM – 9PM. To place an order, please call 419-897-9222.

The Laird Arcade Brewery

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer



Lazeez Mediterranean Cuisine

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Le Petit Gourmet

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

No online ordering.

Local Thyme

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer

From noon-7:30pm daily. “We are selling (at retail prices) mix-and-match domestic and import beers by the six-pack. Come choose your favorites when you pick up your carryout!”

Lowrider Cafe

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

Luckies Barn and Grill

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery through DoorDash

Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

“Closing daily at 2pm until further notice. Full menu of items including food items, baked goods, retail coffee bags, Neuroflex Juice Co., Boochy Mama’s Probiotic Tonic, Plants On Tap LLC , etc will also be available via curbside pick up. We are also exploring our ability to offer delivery.”

Magic Wok

✓ Drive-through

✓ Delivery

Majestic Oak Winery

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine

“Currently moving to an online ordering option and a text order option to be available in the next few days. Plans to be open with limited hours every day during this time.”

Mama’s Kitchen

✓ Carry-out

Mancy’s Italian Grill

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.

Mancy’s Steakhouse

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.

Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery (applicable for some large orders)

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Full menu, unopened bottles of beer and wine, and more available 11am-9pm daily.

Manos Greek Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Marco’s Pizza

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

“We have implemented additional measures on delivery to ensure the safety of our customers and employees. We continue to assess the fluid situation and have plans in place to adapt when and if needed.”

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery for large orders

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

$6.50 growler fills, daily specials posted daily on social media, and full menu available 11am-8pm daily.

Michael’s Bar and Grill

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer



Michael’s Catering of Toledo – Gourmet Catering & Cafe

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

The full menu, bakery items, plus daily and chefs specials that change daily. See the monthly specials here.

midwest juicery

✓ FREE Delivery on orders of 12 bottles or more with code: TOLEDO

25% off with code: STAYHOME. Now through 3/31

Nedley’s Ice Cream & Coffee Cafe

✓ Carry-out

Neuroflex Juice Co.

✓ FREE deliveries

✓ Online orders

Nick’s Cafe

✓ Carry-out

Odd Fodder

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

E-gift cards available.

The Original Gino’s Pizza

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Online ordering

Pat and Dandy’s Sports Bar and Grill

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails



Pavlov’s Brewing Company

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer

Fill your growlers and more.

Pita Pit

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Available at both locations: (10am-6:00pm) 2903 Dorr St and 30 S Saint Clair St. (10am-3:00pm).

PizzAroma

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Call 419-887-6000 for Maumee and 419-866-7005 for the new location at 855 S. Holland-Sylvania Rd.

Pizza Cat

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

✓ Delivery

$9 pizzas while supplies last, plus discounts and wings and chunks.

PizzaPapalis

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails



Plants On Tap LLC

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Poco Piatti

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery (within a three-mile radius)

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Rachel Michael’s Gourmet Popcorn

✓ Open for retail sales.

Ralphie’s

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Jo-Jo’s Pizza is also available at Ralphie’s Perrysburg and Spring Meadows locations.

Rayoka Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails



Rosie’s Italian Grille

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering from ChowNow

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

A menu of family-style dinners is posted on their Facebook page, in addition to the following promotions: “Boli-Boli Special: Every day between 4:00 – 8:00 pm you can get either 2-2 item Stromboli’s, 2-2 item medium pizzas, or one of each for $18.99. Also, you can get hot mama bread for ONLY $6. Family Style Dinner: For $89.99 you can feed the whole family (8-10 people) with your choice of our Classic Lasagna or Baked Rigatoni and a family-sized garden salad and our delicious house-made bread and oil. Gift Card Promotion: During our new hour’s guests can come in to purchase gift cards. With every $100.00 in gift cards purchased we will give guests an additional $10.00 gift card.”

Route 64 Pub & Grub

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine

Beer and full bottles of wine are also available.

Rudy’s Hot Dog

✓ Carry-out

✓ Drive-through

Rumors

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails



Sam’s Diner

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats

Sakura Express

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer and wine



Sandy Springs Brewing Company

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails



San Marcos Mexican Restaurant (Downtown)

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails



Sarnies

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Online ordering

Schmucker’s Restaurant

✓ Curbside

Call ahead to order 419-535-9116. View the menu here.

Sebastiano’s Italiano Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

Family-style meals posted daily.

Shawn’s Irish Tavern

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Beer, wine and growler fills available.

Shokudo Kitchen

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Signature Family Style Meals, lunch specials, box lunches, and more available seven days a week at all Mancy’s Restaurants.

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Online ordering

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Beer, wine and full menu (including forthcoming new menus and wine lists) available.

Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

✓ Delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats and Postmates

Sundown Cantina

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

✓ To-go cocktails

From 4-8pm, Monday-Saturday. Please call 419-517-1033 in advance.

Super Suppers

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

“Take n’ Bake meals can be customized for allergens, tastes and health needs. Vegan and microwave options also. Single and family servings. Can buy in bulk to freeze for up to 3 months. Order online, call 419-872-MEAL (6325) to pay with a card.”

Swig Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Limited FREE Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Open from 11am-9pm daily. Call 419-873 -6224 to order, or visit swigrestaurant.com

Tandoor Cuisine of India

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer and wine

The Taste Wine Bar

✓ Wine delivery

Tea Tree Asian Bistro

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ FREE delivery

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

FREE kids meals for school-aged children in need from 11:30am-3pm, Monday-Friday.

Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina

Te’kela Mexican Cantina y Cocina – Sylvania

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery (through DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats)

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Full menu and daily specials posted on Facebook.

Tiger Bakery

✓ Carry-out

✓ Online ordering

✓ Delivery

Tony Packo’s

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Drive-through at select locations

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails



Tougen Japanese Restaurant

✓ Carry-out

The UrbanWoody Brewery

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer

Open Thursday-Saturday, Closed Monday-Wednesday

The Village Idiot

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

3-9pm, Monday-Friday and noon-9pm on weekends. “We can accommodate larger orders practically anytime with a little heads up.”

Whiskey & The Wolf

✓ Curbside

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Hours might change but are currently 11:30am-9pm. Check out the menu at whiskeyandthewolf.com

The Whitehouse Inn

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery within a 5-mile radius

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

A menu of family-style dinners is posted on their Facebook page.

Wild Side Brewing Company

✓ Carry-out

✓ Beer

✓ To-go cocktails

Wingstop

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

WTF-R What the Fried Rice

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery (through GrubHub, DeliverToledo and DoorDash)

Ye Olde Durty Bird

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Zaza Wood-Fired Pizza & Mediterranean Cuisine

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

Zingo’s Mediterranean

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery at the Perrysburg location

✓ Online ordering

419 Tacos

✓ Carry-out

✓ Curbside

✓ Delivery

✓ Online ordering

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

Specials posted every day.

5th Street Pub

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

✓ Beer and wine

✓ To-go cocktails

7 Little Cupcakes

✓ Carry-out

✓ Delivery

Special ordering is available.