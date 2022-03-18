The Big Idea at TLCPL

The Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries have announced their new Big Idea programming series’ in honor of Women’s History Month, Juneteenth and the celebration of diversity and inclusivity in our community.

For Women’s History Month, TLCPL is offering a variety of events throughout March. On March 12th, the Main Library invites visitors to a screening of Shola Lunch’s Chisolm ‘72: Unbought and Unbossed, a documentary on Brooklyn-based Congresswoman Shirley Chisolm’s 1972 presidential bid. The event will take place from 3-5pm and no registration is required.

On March 17th, The Women’s History Month Book Group will meet virtually from 7-8pm to discuss Ida B. The Queen by Michelle Duster. Registered participants will receive an email with details prior to the event and registration is available here.

On March 23rd, Utoledo Professor Kim Nielsin will be discussing Dorothea Dix’s racially-differentiated prison reform activism and the impact she left on the psychiatric healthcare system. The event will be held at the Main Library from 6-7pm and no registration is required.

The Main Library will be hosting diversity events throughout April. On April 2nd from 2-6pm the Autism Provider Network will be hosting a job fair in search of CBAs, DSPs, and behavior technicians. On April 9th from 1-3pm, visitors can discuss shared experiences, differing perspectives, challenge bias, stereotype and prejudice through personal conversation with members of their community.

TLCPL will also be offering art and media exhibits to supplement their programming. Ms. Magazine and the Rise of Feminist Media Exhibit will be on display at the Main Library throughout the month of March. The Holding Project will also be displayed at the Main Library on April 20th, and a discussion panel will be held from 6-7:30pm.

In honor of Juneteenth, the Main Library is hosting an all day event on June 18th that will include artist workshops, panelist discussion and rooftop party in the evening. More details about the event are coming soon.

For more information on future library events, visit the TLCPL website!