Supporting Toledo During the Government Shutdown: How You Can Help Your Community

As the federal government shutdown disrupts benefits nationwide, Toledo families are feeling the impact firsthand. With SNAP benefits set to halt on Nov. 1, local households could face unexpected food insecurity and rising financial strain. In response, Toledo’s food banks, pantries and community organizations are stepping up to help- but they need your support. From donating essentials and volunteering to spreading the word about assistance programs, there are many ways Toledoans can help neighbors stay fed, housed and supported during this challenging time.

Support Food Assistance Efforts

Local food banks and pantries are experiencing higher demand as SNAP benefits have been cut due to the government shutdown; roughly 42 million Americans rely on these benefits, which are set to abruptly stop on Nov. 1, potentially leaving households struggling to put food on the table.

How you can help:

Donate non‑perishable food items and hygiene supplies.

Volunteer at local service meals or food‑packing events.

Organize a neighborhood collection drive.

Consider a financial gift to agencies serving Lucas, Wood, and Ottawa counties.

Offer Utility / Household Bill Support or Info

With financial strain rising, many households may struggle with bills. The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel lists utility assistance programs like payment plans and weatherization aid. Additionally, residents can call or chat online with United Way 211 for help finding local resources, including utility assistance, food support and other community services.

What you can do:

Share information about assistance programs with friends and neighbors.

Volunteer at community action or energy‑assistance agencies to help others apply.

Support Housing & Rent Stability

Benefit cuts and rising living costs make housing stability more precarious. Local agencies are preparing for increased demand.

How to help:

Donate to or volunteer with local rental/housing‑assistance programs.

Help spread the word about affordable housing resources and open‑lists.

Reach Out & Serve Locally

Faith‑based organizations in Toledo are stepping up to fill gaps. For example, the City of Zion’s Mt. Zion Church is expanding meal services in response to benefit disruptions.

Ways you can join in:

Donate to a local church’s food or clothing ministry.

Volunteer at meal events with your family.

Offer transportation or scheduling support for those accessing aid.

Advocate & Spread Awareness

Local government is taking action: Toledo City Council has approved funding for food banks in anticipation of SNAP cuts.

What you can do: