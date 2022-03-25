Sons of Toledo to have TMA premiere March 26

A highly-praised locally-made film will be screened at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle on Saturday, March 26.

Sons of Toledo tells the heart-wrenching story of an area barber who learns his brother was killed and follows his complicated path to the funeral home where he gives his flesh and blood one last haircut.

The film, inspired by the stories of Toledo’s Black-owned barbershops, features community-sourced actors and filmmakers. It was created with support from ProMedica, Barb and Randy Oostra, Turning Row LLC, Robin Charney, Glacity Theatre Collective and the Arts Commission.

The film has been screened at a variety of film festivals, both domestic and international, including the Phoenix Film Festival, FilmFest in Washington D.C. and the Tokyo International Short Film Festival. It debuted locally at the Toledo Arts Commission’s Momentum Festival this past September.

Directed by Chicago filmmaker Monty Cole and co-written by Cole and UT associate professor Matt Foss, Sons of Toledo was born of conversations inspired by the Toledo Museum of Art’s Art of the Cut exhibit in 2020.

“We were backstage listening to the experiences of the barbers and their central role here in our community and we talked about what would be the best way to tell this story,” Foss said in a story about the film published in Toledo City Paper this past November.

The screening will begin at 6:30pm at the Peristyle, located at 2445 Monroe St. A red-carpet event will take place from 5:30-6:15pm. The event is free and open to the public.