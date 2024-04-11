Puzzle April 2024

BATTLE OF THE BANDS

By Brendan Emmett Quigley

ACROSS

1. Uncontrollable facial movements

5. It takes figuring

9. Unclear

13. “Didn’t see you there”

14. Professor’s suit material

16. Perennial swing state

17. Try to win over gently

18. Shakespeare collection

19. Cinematographer’s selection

20. “Give Me Everything” rapper vs. “My Adidas” rappers (7/21/1861)

23. Muslim’s journey

24. “Until next time”

25. “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” band vs. DJ born Richard Melville Hall (2/23/1836-3/6/1836)

33. Navy tracker

34. Pulled a 31-Down

35. Place to see lions, tigers, and bears

36. Activist Brockovich

37. Pigs

38. Hit on the head

39. Rapper’s heater

40. Immovable

41. Gift recipient

42. “Take On Me” one-hit wonders vs. “Every Breath You Take” singer vs. “Angel of Death” metal band

(10/14/1066)

45. Pitch catcher?

46. Bills conf.

47. “Round and Round” glam band vs. “Twin Infinitives” punks (sometime in the 1100s B.C.)

54. Nasty shock

55. “Bag” in the back of the throat

56. Girl in the chorus

58. Birthstone for this month

59. Danger

60. One less?

61. It might give you green eyes

62. R&B singer ___ Ora

63. “I know”

DOWN

1. Front matter list: Abbr.

2. Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast chain

3. Coffeehouse tea type

4. First player off the bench

5. High point in a Japanese vacation?

6. Off-base?

7. Show’s partner

8. One with will power?

9. Poker variant

10. [nudge, nudge]

11. Multivitamin additive

12. Attention-getting yelps

15. Wimbledon competition

21. Boxer Max

22. Swimmer Diana

25. Scroll through the Old Testament?

26. Santa ___ (California racetrack)

27. Breakfast fruit

28. Stabbing projection

29. Fast food chain with a ten-gallon hat in its logo

30. Stratospheric layer

31. Huge flub-up

32. Saddle with something

33. Sonic company

37. Saddle component

38. Like one really into studs

40. WARP, e.g.

41. ___ Punk

43. Take up residence

44. “I’m not paying attention to you”

47. Clue weapon

48. Actor Cumming

49. “___ my dead body!”

50. Cosmonaut Gagarin

51. Got grounded?

52. Beekeeper of crosswords, I mean, movies

53. More, in adspeak

54. Track outing

57. “That sounds interesting”

~SOLUTION BELOW~