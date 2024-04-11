Puzzle April 2024

BATTLE OF THE BANDS
By Brendan Emmett Quigley
ACROSS
1. Uncontrollable facial movements
5. It takes figuring
9. Unclear
13. “Didn’t see you there”
14. Professor’s suit material
16. Perennial swing state
17. Try to win over gently
18. Shakespeare collection
19. Cinematographer’s selection
20. “Give Me Everything” rapper vs. “My Adidas” rappers (7/21/1861)
23. Muslim’s journey
24. “Until next time”
25. “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” band vs. DJ born Richard Melville Hall (2/23/1836-3/6/1836)
33. Navy tracker
34. Pulled a 31-Down
35. Place to see lions, tigers, and bears
36. Activist Brockovich
37. Pigs
38. Hit on the head
39. Rapper’s heater
40. Immovable
41. Gift recipient
42. “Take On Me” one-hit wonders vs. “Every Breath You Take” singer vs. “Angel of Death” metal band
(10/14/1066)
45. Pitch catcher?
46. Bills conf.
47. “Round and Round” glam band vs. “Twin Infinitives” punks (sometime in the 1100s B.C.)
54. Nasty shock
55. “Bag” in the back of the throat
56. Girl in the chorus
58. Birthstone for this month
59. Danger
60. One less?
61. It might give you green eyes
62. R&B singer ___ Ora
63. “I know”
DOWN
1. Front matter list: Abbr.
2. Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast chain
3. Coffeehouse tea type
4. First player off the bench
5. High point in a Japanese vacation?
6. Off-base?
7. Show’s partner
8. One with will power?
9. Poker variant
10. [nudge, nudge]
11. Multivitamin additive
12. Attention-getting yelps
15. Wimbledon competition
21. Boxer Max
22. Swimmer Diana
25. Scroll through the Old Testament?
26. Santa ___ (California racetrack)
27. Breakfast fruit
28. Stabbing projection
29. Fast food chain with a ten-gallon hat in its logo
30. Stratospheric layer
31. Huge flub-up
32. Saddle with something
33. Sonic company
37. Saddle component
38. Like one really into studs
40. WARP, e.g.
41. ___ Punk
43. Take up residence
44. “I’m not paying attention to you”
47. Clue weapon
48. Actor Cumming
49. “___ my dead body!”
50. Cosmonaut Gagarin
51. Got grounded?
52. Beekeeper of crosswords, I mean, movies
53. More, in adspeak
54. Track outing
57. “That sounds interesting”
