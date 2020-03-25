NEW AUDIO SERIES: City Talks – Evolve Aesthetics Dr. Frank Barone

. March 26, 2020.
CityTalks_IG_Cord_0320
by Leave a comment

In Episode 4, Evolve Aesthetics Dr. Frank Barone talks about avoiding the trap of panic and fear by earning trust with science and facts.

Tune out the “Breaking News” for boots-on-the-ground commentary from Toledo-area business owners, service providers and government officials braving our current climate of uncertainty. As a new audio series, City Talks provides a brief local take on our situation, as well as advice and ideas for how to spend the new downtime we’ll inevitably have to spend somehow.

We’ll keep posting; you just keep listening. Want to be interviewed or know someone who would? Pass us names and contact info at editsubmissions@adamsstreetpublishing.com