Lunch at Levis returns to downtown Toledo

Noon in Toledo is about to get a lot more fun, at least on Thursdays. The popular Lunch at Levis concert series is returning for its 16th season.

Last year, due to pandemic reasons, the concerts were postponed during their traditional summer months and were held instead during October. But for 2021, the lunchtime entertainment extravaganza returns to Levis Square Park at 285 N. St. Clair St. downtown.

Held every Thursday at 11:30am, the weekly concert series regularly draws over 2,000 spectators downtown for live entertainment, a selection of great eats from area food trucks, as well as games and other activities.

Each week will feature hot local music acts performing for attendees. The party will kick off on June 10 with a performance by Kyle White. The following week, June 17, will see Andrew Ellis, followed by Johnny Rod on June 24. More acts will be announced in the coming days.

The Lunch at Levis concerts will take place every Thursday from 11:30am to 1:30pm, through September 16.