Sláinte! 2021 St. Patrick’s Day activities and Jiggs dinners in the 419

Photo: Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/pQvJ7ubXR84 (Free commercial use)

The pandemic isn’t stopping the Glass City from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. From Irish dancing to Jiggs dinners, Toledo has a lot to offer. Check out our picks for entertaining, socially-distanced events and activities.

Shamrockin’ Mayhem

Saturday, March 13, 7:30 a.m.

The Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St., Maumee

Paint the town green and create some Mayhem at Fallen Timbers with this race presented by Run Toledo. Distances include a 5K, 15K and 25K. Local restaurants at the mall will have specials for runners post-finish.

Shamrockin’ Social Distancing St. Patrick’s Day 2021

Saturday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 17

Blarney Irish Pub, 601 Monroe St.

Join the Blarney Irish Pub for five days of of social-distanced shenanigans, culminating with 17 hours of live music on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Table seating is required, make reservations online at stpatricksdaytoledo.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Irish Dancers

Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m.

Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe St.

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day the Ardan Academy of Irish Dance will be visiting the Franklin Park Mall in Macy’s Court, showing off their amazing skills that you won’t want to miss!

Sláinte! A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Saturday, March 13, 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 14, 3 p.m.

Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle, 2445 Monroe St.

Kick off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with this fusion of songs and storytelling through Irish favorites performed live by the Toledo Symphony. Conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez, the Principal Pops Conductor of the Nashville Symphony. Tickets cost $27-75 for in-person, $19.99 for live stream.

Virtual St. Patrick’s Celebration

Sunday, March 14, 4 p.m.

HeART Gallery, 428 N. Erie St.

HeART Gallery is hosting a Virtual St. Patrick’s Celebration to ensure your day is filled with Irish cheer. Order a corned beef dinner-to-go: beef, carrots, cabbage, red potatoes with creme de menthe dessert bar. Dinner can be ordered through kate@stpaulstoledo.org. $30.

Jiggs Dinners

Briarfield Cafe

3220 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee

Whiskey and the Wolf

3515 W Alexis Road

Mama’s Kitchen

2556 Tremainsville Road

Pre-order 419-725-1560

Michael’s Bar and Grill

901 Monroe St.

Zavotski

2600 W. Sylvania Ave.

Pre-order 419-720-5225

Blarney Irish Pub

601 Monroe St.

Reservations required

Bier Stube Bar & Grill

5333 Monroe St.

Michael’s Cafe & Bakery

101 Main St.

Pre-order 419-698-2988

Shamy’s Catering

4940 Harroun Road, Sylvania

Pre-order online

Kilgus Meats

3346 W. Laskey Road

Pre-order 419-472-9721

Shawn’s Irish Tavern

4400 Heatherdowns Blvd.

Reynolds Garden Cafe

1220 S. Reynolds Road

Pre-order 419-381-9000

Louie’s Cafe

3922 Lagrange St.

Lulu Fare Food Truck at Benfield Wines

102 N. Main St., Swanton

March 17, 4-7 p.m.

Pre-order 419-356-3885

Wine pre-order