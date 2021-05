Fresh and Ready: A Guide to Farmers Markets

Ahh, summertime! There’s no better time of year to treat yourself to some delicious produce, straight from the people who grow it. Here’s a list of all the area Farmers Markets so you can get your fresh on!

Downtown Toledo Farmers Market

525 Market St. 419-225-6765

Open Saturday from 8am until 2pm May through October, and Sunday 9am-1pm (Flowers and Artisan Market)

toledofarmersmarket.com

Westgate Toledo Farmers Market

3408 West Central Ave. Across from COSTCO in the Westgate Shopping Center

Open Wednesday from 3pm until 7pm Mid-May through October

toledofarmersmarket.com

Perrysburg Farmers Market

Downtown Perrysburg. 419-874-9147

Open Thursday from 3pm until 8pm May through October

perrysburg-farmers-market.com

Downtown Waterville Farmers Market

Located in the Concourse along Appleton & Main Streets.

Open Thursdays from 2pm until 6pm May through November

www.WatervilleFarmersMarket.org

Bowling Green Farmers Market

Located on the corner of Main St. and Clough, Bowling Green. 419-352-4611

Open Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm. May through October

bowling-market.edan.io

Sylvania Farmers Market

5428 Main St, Sylvania. 419-283-7168

Open Tuesday from 3pm until 7pm. June – October

Bench Farms Farmers Market

9151 Jerusalem Road, Curtice. 419-836-9443.

Open Daily from 9am to 7pm. July – October

benchfarms.com

Blissfield Farmers Market

325 W. Adrian Street behind Frosty Boy on US-223, Blissfield, MI. 517-447-3028.

Open Tuesday from 8am – 1pm. June – October

Sprague’s Farm Market

1327 S. Wheeling St.. Oregon. 419-693-6739

Open daily from 10am – 8pm

spragues-farm-market.lany.io

MacQueen Orchards

7605 Garden Rd. 419-865-2916

Open daily from 9am – 7pm May – July

macqueenorchards.com/macqueen-orchards-farm-market.htm

Steve’s Farm Market

8425 Covert Rd. Petersburg, MI. 734-856-2418

Open daily from 9am to 6pm. July – October

Johnson’s Produce Market

524 Pulaski St. 419-322-6550

Open Mon – Sat. from 10am – 8 pm. Open Sunday from noon to 6pm.